Leading Diverse Energy Supplier in Mid-Atlantic Region

HIC Energy was named one of the Top 100 Minority Business Enterprises by the Capital Region Supplier Diversity Council

Media Contact

Dwayne Morrison (Public Relations)

HIC Energy

***@hicenergy.com Dwayne Morrison (Public Relations)HIC Energy

End

-- Climbing to the Top 100 MBE® list in just two years of existence, HIC Energy is the only natural gas supplier, wholesale or otherwise on the list."Our asset-light business model, our world-class management team and our trading partners collectively make HIC the top ranked minority natural gas and power company in the Mid-Atlantic region", Troy Holland, HIC Energy CEO. "We are proud to receive recognition as a top 100 MBE®; it's a reflection of our commitment to our customers and the communities in which we do business."The Top 100 MBE Awards® was presented at the CRMSDC's 36th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony, at the MGM National Harbor. The Award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, wcj a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community.HIC Energy adds the "Top 100 MBE Award®" distinction to its nomination for "Supplier of the Year" accolade, which it received from the CRMSDC at the same award ceremony.About HIC EnergyHIC Energy is a leading diverse natural gas market-maker and supply chain manager. The Company buys physical natural gas that meets the requirements of its customers.HIC seeks to be partners rather than competitors with its suppliers with HIC supplying best-in- class execution for its customer's at the most competitive price.HIC's most valuable assets are its network of relationships with suppliers and customers.HIC's objective is to build long-term value for its suppliers, its customers and its people by implementing a sustainable business model and a focus on long-term supplier and customer relationships.