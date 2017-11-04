 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Early Kirkland

Local author Matthew W. McCauley will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Early Kirkland
Early Kirkland
 
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Early Kirkland

Local author Matthew W. McCauley will be available to sign copies of book

Kirkland is a city of over 88,000 today, but when the US government opened the eastern shore of Lake Washington for homesteading in 1870, it was an unforgiving, mostly unpopulated primeval forest of giant old-growth conifers and tangles of undergrowth. Over the next two decades, hardscrabble pioneers gradually braved the wilds to stake and prove up 80- and 160-acre land claims. In 1887, a consortium of speculators, developers, and dreamers headed by a dynamic English steel industrialist sought to transform the scattered wilderness ranches into a steel manufacturing center, the "Pittsburgh of the West." A boomtown was born, but within a few years, the steel scheme imploded, leaving in its ruins a few resilient families who undertook the arduous, decades-long struggle to forge a town. Early Kirkland provides a new look into Kirkland's past, from its beginning to 1940.

About the Author:

A native Kirklander, Matthew W. McCauley has written about his hometown's history for over 20 years. He combed through the Kirkland Heritage Society and governmental archives, local collections, and private photographs of Kirkland's earliest families. Here, he presents many never-before published images, providing a taste of the adventure and the triumphs over wcj often-overwhelming adversity that shaped Kirkland's earliest decades.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

18025 Garden Way N.E.

Woodinville, WA 98072

When:  Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

Early Kirkland

by Matthew W. McCauley

ISBN:  9781467127578

$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
