Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Early Kirkland
Local author Matthew W. McCauley will be available to sign copies of book
Kirkland is a city of over 88,000 today, but when the US government opened the eastern shore of Lake Washington for homesteading in 1870, it was an unforgiving, mostly unpopulated primeval forest of giant old-growth conifers and tangles of undergrowth. Over the next two decades, hardscrabble pioneers gradually braved the wilds to stake and prove up 80- and 160-acre land claims. In 1887, a consortium of speculators, developers, and dreamers headed by a dynamic English steel industrialist sought to transform the scattered wilderness ranches into a steel manufacturing center, the "Pittsburgh of the West." A boomtown was born, but within a few years, the steel scheme imploded, leaving in its ruins a few resilient families who undertook the arduous, decades-long struggle to forge a town. Early Kirkland provides a new look into Kirkland's past, from its beginning to 1940.
About the Author:
A native Kirklander, Matthew W. McCauley has written about his hometown's history for over 20 years. He combed through the Kirkland Heritage Society and governmental archives, local collections, and private photographs of Kirkland's earliest families. Here, he presents many never-before published images, providing a taste of the adventure and the triumphs over wcj often-overwhelming adversity that shaped Kirkland's earliest decades.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
18025 Garden Way N.E.
Woodinville, WA 98072
When: Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Early Kirkland
by Matthew W. McCauley
ISBN: 9781467127578
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
