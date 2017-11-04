 
News By Tag
* Enterprise Risk Management
* Cyber risk management software
* Grc Solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Acuity Risk Management awarded Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017

SME News has awarded Acuity Risk Management the Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017 Award!
 
Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Acuity Risk Management has been awarded with the 'Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017' for their Integrated Risk Management solution, STREAM by SME News. SME News (brought to you by AI Global Media) draws on their UK wide network of industry insiders to provide the latest news, cutting edge features and latest deals from across the UK SME landscape.

STREAM has been very successful following the recent launch of version 5. The software is used for a range of risk and compliance applications by organisations across the world. It brings together all of the data required to understand cyber risk status in the context of threats to business outcomes. Its powerful aggregation and correlation features allow you to make informed decisions on the need for action, complying wcj with regulations and standards such as GDPR, ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS while reducing the risk of damaging breaches.

STREAM is a highly configurable solution which can be customized easily and tailored to an organization's specific needs.  Additional regulations and frameworks, such as those for specific industry sectors can be quickly and easily added either by Acuity or by the user.   Multiple subscriber editions are available, from personal editions to those for small businesses and all the way up to those for large global organizations.  Acuity's Vulnerability Management Utility imports data from the leading vulnerability scanning vendors

To download a free edition from Acuity's website, please visit: www.acuityrm.com.

Contact
Acuity Risk Management
***@acuityrm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@acuityrm.com Email Verified
Tags:Enterprise Risk Management, Cyber risk management software, Grc Solution
Industry:Software
Location:London, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Acuity Risk Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share