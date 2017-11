Acuity Risk Management awarded Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017

SME News has awarded Acuity Risk Management the Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017 Award!

Contact

Acuity Risk Management

***@acuityrm.com Acuity Risk Management

End

-- Acuity Risk Management has been awarded with the 'Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017' for their Integrated Risk Management solution, STREAM by SME News. SME News (brought to you by AI Global Media) draws on their UK wide network of industry insiders to provide the latest news, cutting edge features and latest deals from across the UK SME landscape.STREAM has been very successful following the recent launch of version 5. The software is used for a range of risk and compliance applications by organisations across the world. It brings together all of the data required to understand cyber risk status in the context of threats to business outcomes. Its powerful aggregation and correlation features allow you to make informed decisions on the need for action, complying wcj with regulations and standards such as GDPR, ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS while reducing the risk of damaging breaches.STREAM is a highly configurable solution which can be customized easily and tailored to an organization's specific needs. Additional regulations and frameworks, such as those for specific industry sectors can be quickly and easily added either by Acuity or by the user. Multiple subscriber editions are available, from personal editions to those for small businesses and all the way up to those for large global organizations. Acuity's Vulnerability Management Utility imports data from the leading vulnerability scanning vendorsTo download a free edition from Acuity's website, please visit: www.acuityrm.com