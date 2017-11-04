News By Tag
Acuity Risk Management awarded Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017
SME News has awarded Acuity Risk Management the Best Enterprise Risk Management Solutions Provider 2017 Award!
STREAM has been very successful following the recent launch of version 5. The software is used for a range of risk and compliance applications by organisations across the world. It brings together all of the data required to understand cyber risk status in the context of threats to business outcomes. Its powerful aggregation and correlation features allow you to make informed decisions on the need for action, complying wcj with regulations and standards such as GDPR, ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS while reducing the risk of damaging breaches.
STREAM is a highly configurable solution which can be customized easily and tailored to an organization's specific needs. Additional regulations and frameworks, such as those for specific industry sectors can be quickly and easily added either by Acuity or by the user. Multiple subscriber editions are available, from personal editions to those for small businesses and all the way up to those for large global organizations. Acuity's Vulnerability Management Utility imports data from the leading vulnerability scanning vendors
To download a free edition from Acuity's website, please visit: www.acuityrm.com.
