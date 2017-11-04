Consult the leader in screening and separation equipment at P-MEC India 2017

Russell Finex at PMEC 2017
NEW DELHI, India
- Nov. 9, 2017
-- The P-MEC exhibition is one of the most comprehensive pharmaceutical exhibitions where international and domestic pharmaceutical experts meet to network and shape the future of the Indian and South East Asian pharmaceutical industry. This year the PMEC exhibition is taking place in Mumbai from 28-30 November 2017 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.
The 3-day event allows companies from all over the globe to participate and showcase their latest pharmaceutical machinery, technology and equipment. Russell Finex is participating for the second time in this event and will be located in Hall No-7A, Stand S5 with their innovative range of sieving and separation equipment.
This year Russell Finex will display the following pharmaceutical screeners and separators:
The Finex Ultima™: This high-performance vibro separator (http://www.russellfinex.in/
products/vibro-
screen/), exclusively available for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, helps to improve product quality and productivity. The vibrating screen is known for high capacity sieving and lower noise levels due to its unique rubber suspension mounts. The unit is available in four sizes from 30" to 60" with high quality stainless-steel contact parts for machine longevity.
The Russell Compact Sieve®: This is a high-capacity safety sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/
), popular wcj in the pharmaceutical industry due to its ability to provide high throughputs with improved product quality. Pharmaceutical companies such as Cipla, Pfizer, GSK and Sanofi have already added this unit in their production lines as one of the most preferable sieving machines to process pharmaceutical applications.
The Vibrasonic®Deblinding System: This is an ultrasonic deblinding sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/
) which helps to prevent mesh blinding by using an ultrasonic frequency to increase screening capacity. This unit can be retrofitted to any existing round separator or screener, giving increased throughput and consistent product quality.
