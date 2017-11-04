News By Tag
UFC GYM® Adds Mexico to Growing List of International Locations
The Diez Barroso brothers, through their family business, Dila Capital, operate several businesses throughout Mexico and the southern United States. Sebastian Diez Barroso is a former professional muay thai fighter, giving the family firsthand knowledge of the local demand for MMA-style training. Growth of the UFC® brand in Mexico made them want to partner with UFC GYM for their fitness business.
"The fitness market in Mexico is skyrocketing, which provides a great opportunity to bring UFC GYM's unique training experience to an additional market in Latin America," said Tamer El Guindy, UFC GYM Senior Vice President of Global Franchising. "Rodrigo and Sebastian's experience building businesses in Mexico and their enthusiasm for making a healthy lifestyle more accessible in their home country makes them great partners for our first locations in Mexico."
UFC GYM debuted in 2009, and remains in a major growth period, with 150 locations opened of the total 550 locations in development throughout the United States and abroad, now in 10 countries and growing.
UFC GYM Mexico City is a signature model. Membership includes access to UFC's world-famous Octagon® and top of the line training equipment, as well as signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), TRX®, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, yoga, Pilates, Zumba, kids MMA and group fitness.
"Mexico has one of the world's highest obesity rates, and our people and government are focused on creating a healthier lifestyle through sports," said Rodrigo Diez Barroso. "Every day, there is a greater awareness of how sports like MMA can help people lead a better life and improve their health, making this a perfect time to bring UFC GYM here."
"Through my professional muay thai experience, I've seen the enthusiasm people have for MMA and I'm excited to introduce more people to a healthy and more active lifestyle," said Sebastian Diez Barroso.
SCHEDULE OF CLASSES:
6:00 a.m. Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®)
7:00 a.m. Muay Thai
8:00 a.m. Body Combat; Cycling
9:00 a.m. Pilates;
10:00 a.m. Yoga
11:00 a.m. MATRX
2:00 p.m. Fight Fit
4:00 p.m. Youth Muay Thai
6:30 p.m. Fartlek
8:00 p.m. Muay Thai
9:00 p.m. Jiu Jitsu
About UFC GYM®
UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization. In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands, UFC GYM offers a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA coaching, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, providing something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the worlds of MMA and fitness, UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach creates an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. With 150 locations opened of the total 550 locations in development, UFC GYM is revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM at www.facebook.com/
