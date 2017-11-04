 
UFC GYM® Adds Mexico to Growing List of International Locations

 
 
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- UFC GYM®, the rapidly-expanding fitness franchise inspired by UFC athletes that combines mixed martial arts (MMA), functional fitness classes and general fitness, continues its rapid international expansion with an agreement to open 35 locations in Mexico over the next nine years. The partnership with franchisees Rodrigo Diez Barroso and Sebastian Diez Barroso begins with the opening of UFC GYM Mexico City on Nov. 11. This will be the first UFC GYM in Mexico and gives the franchise access to the country's booming fitness market.

The Diez Barroso brothers, through their family business, Dila Capital, operate several businesses throughout Mexico and the southern United States. Sebastian Diez Barroso is a former professional muay thai fighter, giving the family firsthand knowledge of the local demand for MMA-style training. Growth of the UFC® brand in Mexico made them want to partner with UFC GYM for their fitness business.

"The fitness market in Mexico is skyrocketing, which provides a great opportunity to bring UFC GYM's unique training experience to an additional market in Latin America," said Tamer El Guindy, UFC GYM Senior Vice President of Global Franchising. "Rodrigo and Sebastian's experience building businesses in Mexico and their enthusiasm for making a healthy lifestyle more accessible in their home country makes them great partners for our first locations in Mexico."

UFC GYM debuted in 2009, and remains in a major growth period, with 150 locations opened of the total 550 locations in development throughout the United States and abroad, now in 10 countries and growing.

UFC GYM Mexico City is a signature model. Membership includes access to UFC's world-famous Octagon® and top of the line training equipment, as well as signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), TRX®, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, yoga, Pilates, Zumba, kids MMA and group fitness.

"Mexico has one of the world's highest obesity rates, and our people and government are focused on creating a healthier lifestyle through sports," said Rodrigo Diez Barroso. "Every day, there is a greater awareness of how sports like MMA can help people lead a better life and improve their health, making this a perfect time to bring UFC GYM here."

"Through my professional muay thai experience, I've seen the enthusiasm people have for MMA and I'm excited to introduce more people to a healthy and more active lifestyle," said Sebastian Diez Barroso.

SCHEDULE OF CLASSES:
6:00 a.m.          Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®)
7:00 a.m.          Muay Thai
8:00 a.m.          Body Combat; Cycling
9:00 a.m.          Pilates; Zumba
10:00 a.m.        Yoga
11:00 a.m.        MATRX
2:00 p.m.          Fight Fit
4:00 p.m.          Youth Muay Thai
6:30 p.m.          Fartlek
8:00 p.m.          Muay Thai
9:00 p.m.          Jiu Jitsu

Offering a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming, UFC GYM creates training programs to fit all ages and fitness levels. This programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for wcj the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

UFC GYM offers the unique opportunity to own a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISE.COM (http://www.ufcgym.com/franchising). For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFCGYM.COM.

About UFC GYM®
UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization.  In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands, UFC GYM offers a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA coaching, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, providing something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the worlds of MMA and fitness, UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach creates an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. With 150 locations opened of the total 550 locations in development, UFC GYM is revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM at www.facebook.com/ufcgym, follow at www.twitter.com/ufcgym and www.instagram.com/ufcgym or subscribe at www.youtube.com/UFCgym.

Contact
Ashley Lennington
***@konnectagency.com
