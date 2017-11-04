News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rhodes on the Pawtuxet to Host 5th Annual Rhode Island Author Expo
This year, the Expo will feature a record 135 published Rhode Island authors headlined by bestselling romance author Marie Force (Gansett Island Episodes) and Jon Land (Strong Cold Dead). Books on display from participating authors will represent a wide variety of genres including romance, mystery, horror, history, biography and children's. Hundreds of autographed books will be available for purchase and a list of all participating authors is posted on ARIA's website, http://www.RIAuthors.org/
In addition to book signings, the expo will feature several presentations. Marie Force will be speaking on her own personal writing journey, and presentations on memoir writing, humor writing, self-publishing, and other topics are scheduled throughout the day. A special writer's resource area will also include exhibits wcj from a variety of literary organizations across the state.
Rhodes on the Pawtuxet is located at 60 Rhodes Place in Cranston's historic Pawtuxet Village just minutes from Routes 10 and 95.
The Rhode Island Authors Expo is co-sponsored by Motif Magazine, The Rhode Island Center for the Book, Pawtucket Credit Union, AAA of Southern New England, Airport Taxi, Dean Warehouse Services, Cardi's Furniture, Wakefield Books, Compass Self-Storage and L'Europa Auto Repair.
The Association of Rhode Island Authors (ARIA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization of local, published writers of both fiction and non-fiction committed to raising awareness of the outstanding written works crafted by writers in Rhode Island. More information about the group can be found on its website http://www.RIAuthors.org.
Contact
Steven R. Porter
President
***@riauthors.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse