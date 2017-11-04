News By Tag
Krakow welcomes second Symphony Solutions office in Poland
Dutch IT company to launch its second Polish office. This time the city of choice is Krakow, one of the biggest and the most famous Polish cities
Theo Schnitfink, the CEO at Symphony Solutions: "Krakow is known to have lots of IT talents and great technical universities. I am excited about the opening of this new delivery center in Krakow to support our rapid growth. We plan to hire around 200 people by the end of next year."
The unique Dutch-themed office interior and rich corporate culture, along with challenging projects, will make Symphony Solutions an attractive employer in the Krakow area.
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is an international operating IT services company with its Headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and delivery centers in Ukraine, Macedonia, and Poland. We provide our Western European and American/Canadian clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, the clients automatically wcj leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide.
At Symphony Solutions, we adopt Agility as part of our corporate culture. We are of the opinion that it is impossible to just DO Agile within projects. Therefore, we have transformed our whole organization to BE Agile. Each part of our company works as much as possible in the Agile way, including our recruiting, HR and our Leadership team.
Symphony Solutions
nataliia.chekan@
