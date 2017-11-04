 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Krakow welcomes second Symphony Solutions office in Poland

Dutch IT company to launch its second Polish office. This time the city of choice is Krakow, one of the biggest and the most famous Polish cities
 
 
KRAKOW, Poland - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce that Symphony Solutions is opening its second office in Poland. The office will be located in Krakow, which is famous for its highly developed IT market. Currently, the international IT company with its headquarters in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), already operates delivery centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Skopje (Macedonia) and Rzeszow (Poland).

Theo Schnitfink, the CEO at Symphony Solutions: "Krakow is known to have lots of IT talents and great technical universities. I am excited about the opening of this new delivery center in Krakow to support our rapid growth. We plan to hire around 200 people by the end of next year."

The unique Dutch-themed office interior and rich corporate culture, along with challenging projects, will make Symphony Solutions an attractive employer in the Krakow area.

About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is an international operating IT services company with its Headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and delivery centers in Ukraine, Macedonia, and Poland. We provide our Western European and American/Canadian clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, the clients automatically wcj leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide.

At Symphony Solutions, we adopt Agility as part of our corporate culture. We are of the opinion that it is impossible to just DO Agile within projects. Therefore, we have transformed our whole organization to BE Agile. Each part of our company works as much as possible in the Agile way, including our recruiting, HR and our Leadership team. For more information, visit: http://www.symphony-solutions.eu/

Contact
Symphony Solutions
nataliia.chekan@symphony-solutions.eu
Click to Share