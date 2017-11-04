News By Tag
HRO Today Announces Leaders of Distinction and Winners of 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year
The following leaders of distinction were honored and winners announced at the exclusive awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on November 7, 2017, during the HRO Today Forum EMEA in Dublin, Ireland.
Below are the leaders of distinction and the winners:
· WINNER, INNOVATION: Michelle Adams, Director of Talent and Development, O2 UK
· WINNER, NEXT GENERATION: Steph Ahrens, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley
· WINNER: Kevin Blair, VP, Global Talent Acquisition, IBM
· Debbie Griffin, HR Director, Shawbrook Bank
· Bernadette Haslam, Head of Talent Acquisition Switzerland, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.
· Anneke Luijkenaar, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, Royal DSM
· Kevan Nicholson, Regional Director, Talent Acquisition EMEA, PAREXEL
· Craig Williams, EMEA Talent Acquisition Leader, Wells wcj Fargo & Company
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
