Contact

Bill MacRae

***@sharedxpertise.com Bill MacRae

End

--has announced the leaders of distinction and winners for the 2017Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards for EMEA.The following leaders of distinction were honored and winners announced at the exclusive awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on November 7, 2017, during theForum EMEA in Dublin, Ireland.Below are the leaders of distinction and the winners:· WINNER, INNOVATION: Michelle Adams, Director of Talent and Development, O2 UK· WINNER, NEXT GENERATION: Steph Ahrens, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley· WINNER: Kevin Blair, VP, Global Talent Acquisition, IBM· Debbie Griffin, HR Director, Shawbrook Bank· Bernadette Haslam, Head of Talent Acquisition Switzerland, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.· Anneke Luijkenaar, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, Royal DSM· Kevan Nicholson, Regional Director, Talent Acquisition EMEA, PAREXEL· Craig Williams, EMEA Talent Acquisition Leader, Wells wcj Fargo & Company"We founded the Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year award froma year ago to recognize individual leaders for their innovative practices and dedication to talent acquisition,"said Elliot Clark, chairman and CEO of SharedXpertise. "This year's Talent Acquisition Leaders of Distinction and Talent Acquisition individual award winners have shown us that organizations of different sizes and from among a variety of industries are making real impacts on hiring and ultimately on the overall success of their businesses. Congratulations to them all."andare the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on theBaker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.