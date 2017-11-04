 
News By Tag
* Hro Today
* Talent Acquisition Leader
* Talent Acquisition Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

HRO Today Announces Leaders of Distinction and Winners of 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hro Today
Talent Acquisition Leader
Talent Acquisition Award

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Executives

PHILADELPHIA - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- HRO Today has announced the leaders of distinction and winners for the 2017 HRO Today Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards for EMEA.

The following leaders of distinction were honored and winners announced at the exclusive awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on November 7, 2017, during the HRO Today Forum EMEA in Dublin, Ireland.

Below are the leaders of distinction and the winners:

·         WINNER, INNOVATION:  Michelle Adams, Director of Talent and Development, O2 UK

·         WINNER, NEXT GENERATION:  Steph Ahrens, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley

·         WINNER:  Kevin Blair, VP, Global Talent Acquisition, IBM

·         Debbie Griffin, HR Director, Shawbrook Bank

·         Bernadette Haslam, Head of Talent Acquisition Switzerland, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

·         Anneke Luijkenaar, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, Royal DSM

·         Kevan Nicholson, Regional Director, Talent Acquisition EMEA, PAREXEL

·         Craig Williams, EMEA Talent Acquisition Leader, Wells wcj Fargo & Company

"We founded the Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year award from HRO Today a year ago to recognize individual leaders for their innovative practices and dedication to talent acquisition," said Elliot Clark, chairman and CEO of SharedXpertise.  "This year's Talent Acquisition Leaders of Distinction and Talent Acquisition individual award winners have shown us that organizations of different sizes and from among a variety of industries are making real impacts on hiring and ultimately on the overall success of their businesses.  Congratulations to them all."

For more information about the HRO Today Forum EMEA, visit http://www.hrosummits.com/hrosummiteu/.  For more information about the leaders of distinction, visit http://www.hrosummits.com/hrosummiteu/index.php/talent-ac....

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry.  Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content.  Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Contact
Bill MacRae
***@sharedxpertise.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sharedxpertise.com
Posted By:***@sharedxpertise.com Email Verified
Tags:Hro Today, Talent Acquisition Leader, Talent Acquisition Award
Industry:Human resources
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SharedXpertise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share