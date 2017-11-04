Theo Paphitis puts enterprise top of the agenda for Global Entrepreneurship Week

The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge is the UK's largest enterprise and employability competition for children aged 11-15. The initiative launches on Monday at KidZania, Westfield, championed by ambassador Theo Paphitis.

--Monday 13November 2017KidZania London, Westfield Shopping Centre5.30pm7.45pmSophie Attwood at Impress PR to attend or to arrange interviewsContact: 07979245670/sophie@impresspr.co.ukThe Ryman National Enterprise Challenge has specifically chosen Global Entrepreneur Week to celebrate its sixth year of developing enterprise skills amongst young people. Once again, they are supported by Dragons' Den Star and tycoon, Theo Paphitis, and new partner, KidZania, the indoor City 'Run By Kids' which is based at Westfield Shopping Centre, London.Theo Paphitis, Chairman of Theo Paphitis Retail Group and Ambassador for the Ryman National Enterprise Challenge, commented: "The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge is a fantastic way for kids to learn vital life and business skills to prepare them for the world of work."Recent research tells us that 73% of young people believe that better life skills would help them get a job in the future; the Ryman National Enterprise Challenge teaches this in bucket loads as the kids are tasked with seeing a business plan through from start to finish, including everything from marketing to financials. It's a great opportunity for schools to get involved and help students to gain life skills, confidence and have a bit of fun too!"The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge is a full day enterprise programme for secondary schools in the UK. Open to children 11-15 years old, the challenge is split into two categories KS3 and KS4. Working in teams of six the students work on real life business challenges, This helps to develop the enterprise and employability skills of all the young people who take part including teamwork, communication, leadership, creativity and presentation. This year, KidZania and Ryman have set the challenges for the Key Stage 3 and 4 challenges respectively.The winning team from each school represent their school at the National Finals judged by Theo Paphitis, Kidzania and other high profile judges. This year the National finals will be on July 4th.The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge was first introduced in 2012 by cousins Ben and Michael Dyer when they were still students at University.Co-Founder, Ben Dyer commented: "Michael and I were sitting in a coffee shop while on a break from lectures at Staffordshire University. Sitting opposite us were two, well-dressed professionals talking about how young people didn't have the skills needed for the world of work. Michael and I agreed that instead of complaining about the problem, someone should do something about it."The Dyers had worked in enterprise education part time for a few years previous, including with the Chamber of Commerce and The Government's BAF Diploma. With the skills and experience they had, they realised that they should be the people 'to do something about it.'Michael explains wcj how they began: "We wrote down everything we knew about the marketplace and brainstormed ideas. We then formalised our plans, and The National Enterprise Challenge was born."In its pilot year the Challenge was delivered to over 11,000 young people from 60 schools with the first ever National Finals taking place at the Troxy London in July 2013. Since then, the challenge has continued to grow from strength to strength having supported over 140,000 students across the country with Theo Paphitis as their ambassador.It is the development of those soft skills which employers cite as lacking which Co-Founder Ben loves to see; "This challenge allows young people to harness soft skills which they perhaps don't use every day and which are not measured in the traditional educational environment. The number of students who don't want to present at the beginning of the day but turn it around to win makes everything worthwhile. "The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge is now proudly inviting members of the media to attend the celebrations for a unique interview with themselves, Theo Paphitis and participating students.T: 07979245670 E: sophie@impresspr.co.uk- The Ryman National Enterprise Challenge is a trading name of The Inspirational Learning Group- There are two categories for the challenge key stage 3 and key stage 4- This year's challenges are being set by KidZania and Ryman- Each year the finals take place during the first week of July- Ben and Michael Dyer are aged 29 and 30 respectively*Research comes from Ipsos MORI Young People Omnibus 2017. A sample size of 2,612 young people was carried out through a self-completion questionnaire across over 100 schools between February and May 2017.