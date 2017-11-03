News By Tag
Crystal Porter, Ph.D., Spoke at today's OVSCC's Nov. Symposium: Women in STEM Event in Cincinatti,OH
Crystal Porter, Ph.D., attended the OVSCC's Fall Symposium: Women in STEM event today, at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, OH; to speak on the topic: "The State of Hair Care for Black Women in the US & Their Unique Struggles."
TODAY's EVENT DETAIL: November 8th, 12-6pm at the Sharonville Convention Center, "Encouraging Women not to be the Hidden Figures in STEM"
About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist} . . .
Dr. Crystal Porter is a hair scientist and owner of Mane Insights, Inc, a company that conducts research to further understand the specific needs of the hair and scalp. As a recognized contributor in the world of hair science, she also provides knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders. She is passionate about debunking myths and empowering others to properly care for their hair. Dr. Porter spent the majority of her 18-year career at L'Oréal, USA where she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams to study the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups around the world and to understand behaviors that are related to consumer's experiences. During the past fourteen years, she has shared knowledge about ethnic hair to fellow scientists and the public at national and international venues. She has also contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous papers, presentations and book chapters on hair straightening and ethnic hair. Dr. Porter began her career in cosmetic science at Unilever in the year 2000. While there, she was part of a measurement science group and wcj conducted research for aid-to-formulation.
For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com
Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
