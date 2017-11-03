Crystal Porter, Ph.D., Spoke at today's OVSCC's Nov. Symposium: Women in STEM Event in Cincinatti,OH

Crystal Porter, Ph.D., attended the OVSCC's Fall Symposium: Women in STEM event today, at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, OH; to speak on the topic: "The State of Hair Care for Black Women in the US & Their Unique Struggles."