November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Crystal Porter, Ph.D., Spoke at today's OVSCC's Nov. Symposium: Women in STEM Event in Cincinatti,OH

Crystal Porter, Ph.D., attended the OVSCC's Fall Symposium: Women in STEM event today, at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, OH; to speak on the topic: "The State of Hair Care for Black Women in the US & Their Unique Struggles."
 
 
Crystal Porter, Ph.D., CEO ManeInsights.com
Crystal Porter, Ph.D., CEO ManeInsights.com
 
CINCINNATI - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- TOPIC: Dr. Crystal Porter, Associate Director, Chicago State University; spoke earlier today on the Topic: "The State of Hair Care for Black Women in the US and Their Unique Struggles" at the Ohio Valley Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists' November Symposium: Women in STEM; A half-day symposium featuring four talented women presenting on women's role in STEM, as well as recent research topics in cosmetic science.

TODAY's EVENT DETAIL: November 8th, 12-6pm at the Sharonville Convention Center, "Encouraging Women not to be the Hidden Figures in STEM"

About Our Organization: Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the Society strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. Comprised of over 3,800 members, the Society of Cosmetic Chemists was founded in 1945 to promote high standards of practice in the cosmetic sciences. We serve as a focus and provide the proper forums for the exchange of ideas and new developments in cosmetic research and technology. Since 1948 Chapters have been the lifeblood of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists. We now have 18 Chapters throughout the United States and Canada which conduct monthly meetings, educational seminars, suppliers' days and publish monthly newsletters. These Chapters are run by dedicated volunteers who lend their time and expertise to the smooth and efficient operation of each Chapter.

About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist} . . .

Dr. Crystal Porter is a hair scientist and owner of Mane Insights, Inc, a company that conducts research to further understand the specific needs of the hair and scalp. As a recognized contributor in the world of hair science, she also provides knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders. She is passionate about debunking myths and empowering others to properly care for their hair. Dr. Porter spent the majority of her 18-year career at L'Oréal, USA where she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams to study the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups around the world and to understand behaviors that are related to consumer's experiences.  During the past fourteen years, she has shared knowledge about ethnic hair to fellow scientists and the public at national and international venues.  She has also contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous papers, presentations and book chapters on hair straightening and ethnic hair.  Dr. Porter began her career in cosmetic science at Unilever in the year 2000.  While there, she was part of a measurement science group and wcj conducted research for aid-to-formulation.
Stay connected with Dr. Crystal online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManeInsights

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maneinsights

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maneinsights

Tune in on Every Tuesday this Fall-Winter 2017/18 season to Dr. Crystal Porter's "How The Hair Are You? iHeart Radio Show": https://www.facebook.com/HowTheHairAreYou

When given select opportunities while attending events, Dr. Porter is available to answer any personalized questions attendees may have about hair cosmetics, science, health and wellness at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.

For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com

Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
Source:Crystal Porter, Ph.D
Email:***@beneficience.com Email Verified
BENEFICIENCE Prolific Personage Public Relations PRs
