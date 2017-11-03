News By Tag
The latest redundancy standard ITU T G.8032 v2 ERPS is supported by WoMaster's switches
WoMaster launches a range of managed Ethernet and Power over Ethernet switches with support of the latest redundancy feature ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching).
Benefits of adapting ITU-T G.8032 v2 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching
・ The mechanisms and protocol defined in G.8032 v.2 ERPS is tending to replace proprietary ring redundancy and standard Ethernet Ring Switching, as it provides stable protection of the entire Ethernet Ring from any loops. With the growth of the network scale, the calculation and response time in case of loop formation increases and could be from 2~120 sec to 5 minutes, and this is completely unacceptable in critical networks where the uninterrupted communication is required. Loops fatally affect network operation and service availability, thus, deploying network equipment with supported ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS with less than 50ms recovery time will significantly increase network reliability for critical IIoT applications, such as heavy industrial automation (power substation and oil and gas vertical markets), ITS (traffic control, public transportation)
・ G.8032 v1 standard supported single ring topology, whilst G.8032 version 2 additionally provides recovery switching for Ethernet traffic in Multiple Ring (ladder)of conjoined Ethernet Rings by one or more interconnections which saves deployment costs by providing wide-area multipoint connectivity with reduced number of links.
・ Important to note, deploying switches supporting G.8032 v2 ERPS provides economical and highly resilient Ethernet infrastructure, as they can interoperate with third party switches and still guarantee fast network recovery time without any data loss.
Product range supporting ITU-T G.8032 wcj v2 ERPS
Being the pioneer in adapting ERPS in field Ethernet connectivity, WoMaster offers the following rugged managed Ethernet and PoE switches with support of ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS:
■ DS310 (http://www.womaster.eu/
■ DP310 (http://www.womaster.eu/
■ DS409 (http://www.womaster.eu/
■ MP310 (http://www.womaster.eu/
■ MP614 (http://www.womaster.eu/
System administrators can easily configure ERPS function in Web GUI. Detailed online trainings video on step-by-step ERPS configuration procedure can be found on "Support" section of WoMaster's website.
About WoMaster :
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.
Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu
Media Contact
WoMaster
Tatiana Khunkhenova
886255964238
info@womaster.eu
