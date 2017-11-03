 
News By Tag
* Happiness
* Kindness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palo Alto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Stand for Kindness, with The Good Cards, on World Kindness Day – November 13, 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Happiness
* Kindness

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Palo Alto - California - US

Subject:
* Events

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Good Cards, the digital platform that promotes kindness through an app designed for gaming fun, joins with organizations around the world in promoting World Kindness Day, on November 13, 2017.   A special release of The Good Cards is designed to engage millennials around the world in performing acts of kindness, then easily share their stories and watch the ripple effect of their good deeds within The Good Cards app.  Get your special World Kindness Day Good Card here:  https://www.thegoodcards.com/world-kindness-day/

World Kindness Day is a global movement that unites people to Stand up for Kindness for one day, and then perhaps one day more. This one day is set aside to focus on extending warm-hearted acts towards others – without expectation of anything in return.  Several organizations have adopted The Good Cards to encourage action within their own groups including Kindness is Contagious, Small Acts Big Change, and the Grand Terrace High School CA - RAK Club.

Created by and for idealists on-the-go, The Good Cards offers a dynamic journey that integrates user preferences for the ultimate kindness adventure. The app tracks and maps good deeds, as The Good Cards travel around the world and connect people who are committed to making a difference, one kind act at a time. The Dreamers at The Good Cards know that kindness is contagious and The Good Cards app illustrates the viral flow of goodness.

Some ideas to help Stand for Kindness on World Kindness Day (and every day):

●      Make lives easier for others with simple deeds – in the hectic pace of the busy working day, there are times when the smallest things can put us over the edge.  On this World Kindness Day, focus on doing small things that help avoid frustration for those around you: wave your hand in front of the automatic towel dispenser in the restroom to save the next person that step; make a new pot of coffee even if you didn't drink the last cup; park near the back of the lot to leave places in front for those who aren't as able; a zillion more – look for the chances!

●      Praise a friend or colleague online  – social media gives us a great chance to showcase our own work and adventures.  How about offering a shout out to a colleague or friend on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn? Encouraging words go a long way to elevating happiness.

●      Visit an animal shelter – so many little souls needing love… take a toy, a blanket, or food.  Check out your local shelter and see what they need.  Have a little time? Go for a visit and give those homeless animals some love.   Even if you can't take one home, you can show them you care with a cuddle.

●      Call someone you haven't spoken with in a long time  –in these days of social media, you can spend an entire day "talking" with people without wcj ever opening your mouth!  How about giving a colleague, a family member, or an old friend a call for a chat?  You'll both leave the conversation happier.

●      Tell your mom and dad that you are happy – turns out most moms and dads around the world pray every single day for their children to be healthy and happy.  If you are happy, let them know; it will make them deliriously happy too!

●      Be kind to yourself.

Dreamers of the world get your new Good Card and join us on November 13!  Watch your single act of kindness generate more kindness as it travels the world.  Boost your single act of kindness with a viral push, by sharing it online with The Good Cards social media.  We invite you to join the beautiful dreamers at The Good Cards.    https://www.thegoodcards.com/world-kindness-day/

About The Good Cards and Better World International

Better World International is a tech non-profit that combines a vision of a better world with technology-driven solutions for social change. Its series of real-life games are being developed to encourage a global trend of doing good, while empowering people to take small, positive actions and see their impact in real time. The Good Cards, a Better World International project, is an innovative online-gaming platform and app that engages people worldwide in doing good deeds for happiness and global sustainability. Better World International is a 501(c)(3) and is soliciting donations to sustain its growth. Learn more about The Good Cards and please donate:  www.thegoodcards.com

Contact
Frances Mann-Craik
Addison Marketing
***@addisonmarketing.com
End
Source:The Good Cards
Email:***@addisonmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Happiness, Kindness
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Palo Alto - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Addison Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share