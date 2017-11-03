News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stand for Kindness, with The Good Cards, on World Kindness Day – November 13, 2017
World Kindness Day is a global movement that unites people to Stand up for Kindness for one day, and then perhaps one day more. This one day is set aside to focus on extending warm-hearted acts towards others – without expectation of anything in return. Several organizations have adopted The Good Cards to encourage action within their own groups including Kindness is Contagious, Small Acts Big Change, and the Grand Terrace High School CA - RAK Club.
Created by and for idealists on-the-go, The Good Cards offers a dynamic journey that integrates user preferences for the ultimate kindness adventure. The app tracks and maps good deeds, as The Good Cards travel around the world and connect people who are committed to making a difference, one kind act at a time. The Dreamers at The Good Cards know that kindness is contagious and The Good Cards app illustrates the viral flow of goodness.
Some ideas to help Stand for Kindness on World Kindness Day (and every day):
● Make lives easier for others with simple deeds – in the hectic pace of the busy working day, there are times when the smallest things can put us over the edge. On this World Kindness Day, focus on doing small things that help avoid frustration for those around you: wave your hand in front of the automatic towel dispenser in the restroom to save the next person that step; make a new pot of coffee even if you didn't drink the last cup; park near the back of the lot to leave places in front for those who aren't as able; a zillion more – look for the chances!
● Praise a friend or colleague online – social media gives us a great chance to showcase our own work and adventures. How about offering a shout out to a colleague or friend on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn? Encouraging words go a long way to elevating happiness.
● Visit an animal shelter – so many little souls needing love… take a toy, a blanket, or food. Check out your local shelter and see what they need. Have a little time? Go for a visit and give those homeless animals some love. Even if you can't take one home, you can show them you care with a cuddle.
● Call someone you haven't spoken with in a long time –in these days of social media, you can spend an entire day "talking" with people without wcj ever opening your mouth! How about giving a colleague, a family member, or an old friend a call for a chat? You'll both leave the conversation happier.
● Tell your mom and dad that you are happy – turns out most moms and dads around the world pray every single day for their children to be healthy and happy. If you are happy, let them know; it will make them deliriously happy too!
● Be kind to yourself.
Dreamers of the world get your new Good Card and join us on November 13! Watch your single act of kindness generate more kindness as it travels the world. Boost your single act of kindness with a viral push, by sharing it online with The Good Cards social media. We invite you to join the beautiful dreamers at The Good Cards. https://www.thegoodcards.com/
About The Good Cards and Better World International
Better World International is a tech non-profit that combines a vision of a better world with technology-driven solutions for social change. Its series of real-life games are being developed to encourage a global trend of doing good, while empowering people to take small, positive actions and see their impact in real time. The Good Cards, a Better World International project, is an innovative online-gaming platform and app that engages people worldwide in doing good deeds for happiness and global sustainability. Better World International is a 501(c)(3) and is soliciting donations to sustain its growth. Learn more about The Good Cards and please donate: www.thegoodcards.com
Contact
Frances Mann-Craik
Addison Marketing
***@addisonmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse