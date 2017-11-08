Speakers by the Sea Continues Its Quest for President's Distinguished Club Win

* Events MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Straight outta Playa Del Rey, Speakers by the Sea isn't just your typical Toastmasters Speaking Club. Nominated for the "Toastmasters Highest Honor,"the President's Distinguished Club for six consecutive years, it is obvious that this club "Rocks"!



On November 16, 2017 from 5:30 pm until 7 p.m., Speakers by the Sea will host a mixer for the community and anyone interested in learning tips on how to "Rock" at public speaking. The event will be held at the award-winning FISHBAR,located at 3801 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA. Come and enjoy Lobster Thursday and take advantage of their Happy Hour, which is from 2–6 p.m.



This will be a very exciting event because the attendees will gain some great tips on becoming better speakers and also witness what happens during a table topics contest. There will be fun, conversation, excellent food and a host of interesting professionals to network and connect with during this event, according to Mona Clayton, RN, club secretary and chair of the event, and Mallory Greener, VP of public relations.



"Make sure you bring your business cards for our raffle prize and lots of energy for wcj an evening you won't forget," Rachel Denning, VP of membership, said.

Please join us for a complimentary beverage and FREE admission! Food may be purchased during the event.



For further information and to RSVP, please contact Toastmasters Speakers by the Sea at 424-625-3131 or via email at fnvqbfzfTt.



For event information or interview request please contact Rachel Denning, VP of Membership at (424)-625-3131 or email



