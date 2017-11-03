News By Tag
Lennar Grand Opens Masterplanned Community Grand Park on November 11
"We are very excited to present these beautiful model homes and this incredible community to prospective homeshoppers,"
Eagle Rock offers four distinctive collections of homes that are all two-story designs. Sizes range approximately from 1,676 to 2,459 square feet, three to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four bathrooms with two-bay garages. Prices in this community start from the low $400,000s.
The new homes at Pacific Crest, the second community opening at Grand Park, are slightly larger with home sizes that range approximately from 2,142 to 2,934 square feet. Homeshoppers can choose from three distinctive floorplans with four to five bedrooms, three to four bathrooms and two-bay garages. Prices at Pacific Crest start from the mid $400,000s.
Sierra Peak will offer the largest homes, with three distinctive floorplans that range in size from 2,277 wcj to 2,980 square feet. These residences offer four to five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-bay garages. These new homes start from the upper $400,000s.
Every new home at Lennar's Grand Park is Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ and offers built-in commercial strength wireless coverage that pairs with smart home features that come included as standard. Lennar's Everything's Included® program recently expanded to include integrated home automation features along with seamless Wi-Fi service in addition to items such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and more.
Interested homeshoppers should mark their calendar for the Grand Opening on Saturday, November 11. It will take place at the Welcome Home Centers which for Pacific Crest and Eagle Rock are located at 3125 East Mount Rainier Drive and for Sierra Peak located at 4370 South Bryce Canyon Trail in Ontario. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
