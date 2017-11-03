 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Lennar's Autumn Grove in Riverside Grand Opens November 11

 
 
Autumn Grove grand opens this weekend for the public to tour models.
Autumn Grove grand opens this weekend for the public to tour models.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Riverside - California - US

Subject:
Events

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to open their newest community of Autumn Grove, which offers new homes for sale in Riverside, with a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, November 11. Prospective homeshoppers and members of the public are invited to attend to tour the model homes and partake in complimentary food and fun!

"The Autumn Grove Grand Opening is almost here and we couldn't be more excited to present these beautiful model homes to the public," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "These modern residences showcase our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design and offer our newly elevated Everything's Included® package which now includes home automation."

Autumn Grove is a premier community of new single-family homes for sale and gives homeshoppers three distinctive floorplans to choose from, available in a variety of elevation styles. These home sizes range approximately from 2,295 to 2,700 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms.

Each residence showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design which offers homeowners built-in commercial strength Wi-Fi service throughout every square inch of the home, paired with integrated home automation features and technology all as standard through the Everything's Included® program. Additionally, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, wcj beautiful cabinetry, energy-efficient features and more all come included at no additional cost.

The community of Autumn Grove is located in Riverside and offers convenient amenities such as a community park, playground and tot lot. Its location also puts residents close to everyday conveniences such as freeways, shopping centers, restaurants and schools.

Attend the Grand Opening on Saturday, November 11 for the first opportunity to tour the professionally-decorated model homes. The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center on 8281 Plainview Street in Riverside. Visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire or call 888-213-1794 for more information.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share