Lennar's Autumn Grove in Riverside Grand Opens November 11
"The Autumn Grove Grand Opening is almost here and we couldn't be more excited to present these beautiful model homes to the public," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "These modern residences showcase our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design and offer our newly elevated Everything's Included® package which now includes home automation."
Autumn Grove is a premier community of new single-family homes for sale and gives homeshoppers three distinctive floorplans to choose from, available in a variety of elevation styles. These home sizes range approximately from 2,295 to 2,700 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms.
Each residence showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design which offers homeowners built-in commercial strength Wi-Fi service throughout every square inch of the home, paired with integrated home automation features and technology all as standard through the Everything's Included® program. Additionally, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, wcj beautiful cabinetry, energy-efficient features and more all come included at no additional cost.
The community of Autumn Grove is located in Riverside and offers convenient amenities such as a community park, playground and tot lot. Its location also puts residents close to everyday conveniences such as freeways, shopping centers, restaurants and schools.
Attend the Grand Opening on Saturday, November 11 for the first opportunity to tour the professionally-
