 
News By Tag
* Spices And Seasonings
* Gift Set
* Free Shipping
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Spokane
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


The Rio Seasoning Company Providing Free Shipping on Gift Set for a Limited Time

 
 
The Rio Seasoning Company 3-Pack Gift Set
The Rio Seasoning Company 3-Pack Gift Set
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact:
Richard Curtis, Founder
The Rio Seasoning Company
info@rioseasoning.com
rioseasoning.com
509-276-5559

The Rio Seasoning Company Providing Free Shipping on Gift Set for a Limited Time

Deer Park, WA - For a limited time, The Rio Seasoning Company is offering free shipping on their 3 bottle gift set, which includes each of Rio's signature flavors: Original, Chicken, and Hot. Customers can find the gift set online at Rio's website: https://rioseasoning.com/rio-three-pack/.

Company founder Richard Curtis says, "I love the unique flavor our original seasoning brings, but I always recommend chefs have all three flavors in the kitchen for the perfect match to any dish. I'm excited free shipping will make it that much easier for folks to get their hands on the complete Rio collection."

For those in the Spokane, WA area, Rio's line of seasonings can also be found at various Yoke's Fresh wcj Market stores and in My Fresh Basket.

About The Rio Seasoning Company

The Rio Seasoning Company is a family owned and operated business located in Deer Park, Washington. The Rio Seasoning Company's seasonings are proudly made in the U.S.

We at The Rio Seasoning Company go to great lengths to ensure that our Brazilian inspired seasonings are unique and of superior quality. They were created for those who love cooking and especially for those who love eating.

Contact
Richard Curtis
The Rio Seasoning Company
***@rioseasoning.com
End
Source:The Rio Seasoning Company
Email:***@rioseasoning.com Email Verified
Tags:Spices And Seasonings, Gift Set, Free Shipping
Industry:Food
Location:Spokane - Washington - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tinderbox Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share