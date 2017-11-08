 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Defense
* Navy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Military and Small Business Join at the West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit

As regulations require at least 23% of federal contracting dollars awarded to small business, the Summit will deliver actionable insights on contracting priorities.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Small Business
Defense
Navy

Industry:
Defense

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN DIEGO - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Hundreds of companies are gathering at the San Diego Convention Center on Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16 for the West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit.

The Summit brings together key military commanders and contracting officials, small businesses, prime defense contractors, and federal government small business resource agencies to understand the military's mission and contracting priorities, to educate businesses about contracting opportunities and procedures, and to help prime defense contractors identify prospective subcontractors.

Federal regulations require that at least 23% of all federal contracting dollars be awarded to small businesses, including women-owned, small disadvantaged, service-disabled veteran-owned, and HUBZone businesses. With the 2017 defense budget set at $593 billion, it is projected to significantly increase in 2018 and 2019. In return, creating extraordinary business opportunities for America's small businesses.br>
The Summit keynote address will be given by Captain Craig Owen, Commanding Officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. Commander Owen will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. on November 16 in Ballroom 6A of the San Diego Convention Center. Additional speakers are representing NAVFAC Southwest, NSWC Corona Division, Army Contracting Command, U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. General Services Administration, prime defense contractors, and more.

Companies throughout San Diego, California, and nationwide are participating. The Summit features exhibits from companies offering the latest in defense technologies and other defense solutions. Featured at the Summit is Swift Engineering, a San Clemente-based company which has developed an advanced wcj unmanned aerial system which provides the acquisition and transmission of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data in support of warfighters needs.

The Summit Moderator is Howard Snow, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Installations, Facilities and Energy. "The Defense Leadership Forum's events help businesses understand the foundations of government contracting and provide the keys to opening the doors to new opportunities," Snow stated. "The West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit provides businesses a valuable venue to meet the program managers and contracting officers that create the new business opportunities."

Learn more about the event at http://www.defenseleadershipforum.org/westcoastsmallbusin....

Contact
Defense Leadership Forum
***@heathersaxon.com
End
Source:www.defenseleadershipforum.org
Email:***@heathersaxon.com Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Defense, Navy
Industry:Defense
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 08, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share