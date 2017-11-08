News By Tag
Military and Small Business Join at the West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit
As regulations require at least 23% of federal contracting dollars awarded to small business, the Summit will deliver actionable insights on contracting priorities.
The Summit brings together key military commanders and contracting officials, small businesses, prime defense contractors, and federal government small business resource agencies to understand the military's mission and contracting priorities, to educate businesses about contracting opportunities and procedures, and to help prime defense contractors identify prospective subcontractors.
Federal regulations require that at least 23% of all federal contracting dollars be awarded to small businesses, including women-owned, small disadvantaged, service-disabled veteran-owned, and HUBZone businesses. With the 2017 defense budget set at $593 billion, it is projected to significantly increase in 2018 and 2019. In return, creating extraordinary business opportunities for America's small businesses.br>
The Summit keynote address will be given by Captain Craig Owen, Commanding Officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. Commander Owen will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. on November 16 in Ballroom 6A of the San Diego Convention Center. Additional speakers are representing NAVFAC Southwest, NSWC Corona Division, Army Contracting Command, U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. General Services Administration, prime defense contractors, and more.
Companies throughout San Diego, California, and nationwide are participating. The Summit features exhibits from companies offering the latest in defense technologies and other defense solutions. Featured at the Summit is Swift Engineering, a San Clemente-based company which has developed an advanced wcj unmanned aerial system which provides the acquisition and transmission of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data in support of warfighters needs.
The Summit Moderator is Howard Snow, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Installations, Facilities and Energy. "The Defense Leadership Forum's events help businesses understand the foundations of government contracting and provide the keys to opening the doors to new opportunities,"
