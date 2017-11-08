News By Tag
Tiny House Holiday Village Lights up Shops of Northfield in Stapleton
First Tiny House Holiday Village in the Nation runs from Monday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.
Produced by the organizers of the Colorado Tiny House Festival, which made its debut this past summer at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenseburg, CO., this is the first tiny house holiday showcase to take place in the Denver Metro area. Homes are considered "tiny" if they are no more than 400 square feet of living space. With all of the conveniences of other modern homes, tiny house builders are innovative in their design and utilization of the limited space.
Builders participating in the Tiny House Holiday Village include:
• Collaborate Concepts
• ECK Architecture
• Einstyne Tiny Homes
• GenEx Housing
• Hideaway Tiny Homes
• Kamtz Tiny Home Company
• Outlier Tiny Homes
• Rainbow Tiny Home Builders
• Tiny Diamond Homes
• Tiny Home Team
• Trailer Made Custom Trailers
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.coloradotinyhousefestival.com.
Michelle Ellis
***@ellis-comms.com
