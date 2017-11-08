 
Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Tiny House Holiday Village Lights up Shops of Northfield in Stapleton

First Tiny House Holiday Village in the Nation runs from Monday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.
 
 
The Tiny House Holiday Village is will be at the Shops at Northfield Stapleton.
DENVER - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- On December 4, 2017, the first tiny house holiday event in the nation will bring tiny houses festively decorated for the holidays to the Shops at Northfield in Stapleton. The Tiny House Holiday Village will be on display from Monday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, with the tiny homes opening for tours on Saturday and Sunday.

"Holiday light displays are one of American families favorite seasonal traditions," said event organizer Art Laubach. "The tiny living movement is accompanied with minimalism and rightly so, but there's still room to be merry and spread holiday cheer, which the public will see firsthand at our event." The Tiny House Holiday Village (http://coloradotinyhousefestival.com) will be located at 8340 Northfield Boulevard in Denver from Monday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Watch as the tiny homes come to life with holiday cheer during the week and return as they open their doors wcj to the public for tours on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets for the tour are $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Produced by the organizers of the Colorado Tiny House Festival, which made its debut this past summer at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenseburg, CO., this is the first tiny house holiday showcase to take place in the Denver Metro area. Homes are considered "tiny" if they are no more than 400 square feet of living space. With all of the conveniences of other modern homes, tiny house builders are innovative in their design and utilization of the limited space.

Builders participating in the Tiny House Holiday Village include:

• Collaborate Concepts
• ECK Architecture
• Einstyne Tiny Homes
• GenEx Housing
• Hideaway Tiny Homes
• Kamtz Tiny Home Company
• Outlier Tiny Homes
• Rainbow Tiny Home Builders
• Tiny Diamond Homes
• Tiny Home Team
• Trailer Made Custom Trailers

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

