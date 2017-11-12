 
Industry News





CP Lab Safety Exhibiting 2017 AAPS Annual Meeting and Exposition Conference – BOOTH 1150

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CP Lab Safety, recipient of the Congressional Award for Sustainability, has announced that Kelly Farhangi, CEO of CP Lab Safety, will be attending the 2017 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Conference, held November 12-15, 2017 in San Diego, California, with their flagship product, ECO Funnel.

Event: 2017 AAPS Annual Meeting and Exposition Conference
Date: November 12-15, 2017
Place: Booth Number:1150 at San Diego Convention Center (111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA)

We look forward to seeing you there!

About CP Lab Safety:

CP Lab Safety is a Woman-Owned, Bay Area Green Business and California Small Business certified manufacturer of environmentally conscious laboratory safety products and distributor of leading lab supply brands.  Their mission is "Making Science Green" with the vision of being recognized globally as the leading company in reducing the cumulative carbon footprint of laboratories, and increasing safety of workers in the laboratory and workplace environment. CP Lab Safety was awarded a GSA Schedule 66 Contract (#GS-07F-238AA) in 2013 in order to further grow its business relationship with the US government, though it continues to serves businesses and individuals across the globe.

Through an extensive portfolio of more than 20,000 laboratory safety products, CP wcj Lab Safety is helping labs to reduce their emissions of waste into the air and water, risk of fire, workers' exposure to toxic fumes.

CP Lab Safety's patented signature product, ECO Funnel® (https://www.calpaclab.com/About-the-ECO-Funnel-s/782.htm), has revolutionized the way open waste containers are handled and is used at leading pharmaceutical, biotech, industrial, academic and government institutions worldwide.

Stay connected with CP Lab Safety:

Contact us at: +1-415-883-2600 or  1-888-322-5722 (tel://1-888-983-6379)

Learn more about CP Lab Safety: https://www.calpaclab.com/AboutUs
Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cplabsafety/)
Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/CPLabSafety)
Connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/279755/)

Media Contact
Kristi Brekhus
kristi@cplabsafety.com
