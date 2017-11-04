 
Industry News





Information Security Forum to Reveal the Top Emerging Security Threats for 2018 in Upcoming Webcast

Managing Director Steve Durbin Will Provide Insight Into How Organizations Can Increase Their Cyber Resilience Profile Over the Next Twelve Months
 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the Information Security Forum (ISF), while cyberspace continues to provide a growing number of opportunities for organizations, they risk becoming disorientated and losing their way as they grapple with complex technology, a proliferation of data and increased regulation. Information security professionals are facing increasingly complex threats, some new and others familiar, but evolving. However, their primary challenge remains unchanged; to help their organizations navigate mazes of uncertainty where, at any moment, they could turn a corner and encounter information security threats that inflict severe business impact.

With the global security threat landscape changing on a daily basis, organizations are finding themselves being left behind. To take advantage of emerging trends in both technology and cyberspace, organizations need to manage risks in ways beyond those traditionally handled by the information security function, since new attacks will impact both business reputation and shareholder value. As dangers increase on a global scale, methodical and extensive commitment is needed to ensure that practical plans are in place to deal with major changes the future could bring. Employees at all levels of the organization will need to be involved, including board members and managers in non-technical roles.

During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will discuss the rapidly changing threat landscape, identify the key cyber challenges for 2018 and suggest ways of managing the associated risks. He will offer expertise on ways of dealing with these threats and provide insight into how organizations of all sizes can increase their cyber resilience profile.

Please register via this link (https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/9923/254495?utm_campai...) for the free webcast which takes place on Thursday, November 16 at 8 a.m. (ET). A recording will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association wcj of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
Source:Information Security Forum
Email:***@luminapr.com
