Information Security Forum to Reveal the Top Emerging Security Threats for 2018 in Upcoming Webcast
Managing Director Steve Durbin Will Provide Insight Into How Organizations Can Increase Their Cyber Resilience Profile Over the Next Twelve Months
With the global security threat landscape changing on a daily basis, organizations are finding themselves being left behind. To take advantage of emerging trends in both technology and cyberspace, organizations need to manage risks in ways beyond those traditionally handled by the information security function, since new attacks will impact both business reputation and shareholder value. As dangers increase on a global scale, methodical and extensive commitment is needed to ensure that practical plans are in place to deal with major changes the future could bring. Employees at all levels of the organization will need to be involved, including board members and managers in non-technical roles.
During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will discuss the rapidly changing threat landscape, identify the key cyber challenges for 2018 and suggest ways of managing the associated risks. He will offer expertise on ways of dealing with these threats and provide insight into how organizations of all sizes can increase their cyber resilience profile.
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association wcj of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
