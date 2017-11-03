News By Tag
SPORTS 'N SPOKES, SBA & Cure Medical Name Winners of 2017 Accessible Travel Event
SPORTS 'N SPOKES, the sports and recreation magazine of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), the Spina Bifida Association and Cure Medical announced the 2017 GOEL photo contest winners this week.
The 2017 GOEL event kicked off on August 1, 2017, with a photo contest and prize giveaways for participants. SPORTS 'N SPOKES, Spina Bifida Association and Cure Medical social media pages featured a daily listing of accessible vacation spots, outdoors programs, and other events. Collectively, these social media pages reach more than 250,000 people per week who use wheelchairs or those who care for someone who does.
"SPORTS `N SPOKES is always looking for new ways to encourage our readers to seek active lives through sport and recreation. With more than 40 daily destinations and just under 400 hundred photos submitted, this year's GOEL contest was a nonstop whirlwind of encouragement and inspiration for others to follow," says Christopher Di Virgilio, GOEL founder and SPORTS 'N SPOKES Web Content Manager.
This year's GOEL theme was all about travel everywhere your heart desires to go regardless of your paralysis, using the slogan of SUMMER TOUR, 2017! The program emphasized activities like adaptive sports, accessible amusement parks, inclusive vacation spots and other unique travel outings across the United States.
"We were thrilled to offer the Get Out, Enjoy Life accessible travel contest to more than 50,000 families served by the Spina Bifida Association, and to wheelchair users nationwide. We hope these deserving families loved GOEL's accessible travel resources plus the opportunity to share their own family photos as encouragement to others who want to explore their world on wheels," Cure Medical CEO John Anderson shares.
Winners from the GOEL photo contest will receive the Get Out, Enjoy Life Prize Pack and the grand prizes listed below.
First-Place Photo Winner: Ashlee Lundvall
First-place goes to Wyoming resident, Ashlee Lundvall, for her photo "Fly Fishing." Ashlee will receive a custom-built Razorback wheelchair courtesy of Colours Wheelchair [$5000 retail value], the Get Out, Enjoy Life Summer Tour T-shirt, and the cover spot of the November 2017 S'NS issue.
Second-Place Photo Winner: Seth Conroy
Second-place goes to Las Vegas resident, Sean Conroy, for his amazing shot of Horseshoe Bend in Northern Arizona. Seth will receive a 32 GB Apple iPad with WiFi [$400 retail value] courtesy of Cure Medical, a complimentary one-year subscription to SPORTS `N SPOKES, the Get Out, Enjoy Life Summer Tour T-shirt and his winning photo featured in the Final Frame of the November 2017 issue of SPORTS `N SPOKES.
Third-Place Photo Winner: Ismael Arenas
Third-place goes to New York resident, Ismael Arenas, for his photo "Columbian Off-roading."
Daily prize winners were also chosen from those who played along on social media, and received a prize pack that includes a 2017 Summer Tour commemorative t-shirt from the Get Out, Enjoy Life event.
Event sponsors included Colours Wheelchair, At Home Medical, Cure Medical, the Spina Bifida Association, and PVA Publications/
A free accessible travel guidebook containing the updated 2017 Get Out, Enjoy Life destinations can be downloaded at: http://pvamag.com/
About wcj SPORTS 'N SPOKES magazine
SPORTS 'N SPOKES is a bimonthly publication produced by the Paralyzed Veterans of America. S'NS reports on competitive sports and recreation for wheelchair users. Since 1975, S'NS has been a leader in wheelchair sports coverage and currently goes to more than 50,000 subscribers in 43 countries worldwide. Our readers come from all walks of life, all having one thing in common: determination!
About the Spina Bifida Association
The Spina Bifida Association (SBA) serves adults and children who live with the challenges of Spina Bifida. Since 1973, SBA has been the only national voluntary health agency solely dedicated to enhancing the lives of those with Spina Bifida and those whose lives are touched by this challenging birth defect. Its tools are education, advocacy, research, and support. Through its network of Chapters, SBA has a presence in more than 125 communities nationwide and touches thousands of people each year. Learn more at: http://spinabifidaassociation.org/
About Cure Medical
Founded by quadriplegic Bob Yant, Cure Medical is an independently-
