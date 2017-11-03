 
Siefker Auctions Announces Upcoming November 2017 Auctions

 
 
BLUFFTON, Ohio - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Siefker Auctions, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting two Live Auctions with Online Bidding this coming month.  These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items at discount prices.

Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of November:

·       Bunn Farm Equipment Auction – Bluffton, OH. Auction opens for live online bidding Wednesday November 22nd at 10:00 am EST

·       Faust Farm Equipment Auction – Britton, MI. Auction opens for live online bidding Saturday November 25th at 10:00 am EST

First Time bidding online; Siefker Auctions offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider.  This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Siefker Auctions desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.

  About Siefker Auctions: Aaron Siefker was raised and has always wcj lived in the Glandorf, Ohio area. He started buying and selling used farm equipment with his Dad in the 1970's and progressed to become Siefker Auctions in 1984 as an auctioneer of farm equipment and personal property. In 1986 Aaron earned his Real estate salesman license and worked under Donald Mox at Delphos a very prominent Real estate Broker/Auctioneer then in1992 Aaron became a Real Estate Broker and has operated as Siefker Real Estate & Auction Co. ever since.  It is an important responsibility when clients have entrusted you to sell their home, family farm and/or line of farm equipment that many times is a majority of their life savings.  This is a responsibility we at Siefker Real Estate & Auction Co. take very seriously. We also thoroughly enjoy meeting and working with all the nice people of Northwest Ohio an
