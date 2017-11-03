News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Warranty Chain Management Conference To Showcase Latest Strategies For Innovation & Growth
Conference Registration is now open! Don't let this unique training and educational opportunity pass you by.
The theme of the premier industry event is "Warranty And Service Contract Management For Innovation And Growth", and will be powered by many of the industry's finest speakers, offering a broad range of presentations and discussions with more than 50 industry leaders sharing their vast knowledge and expertise.
You will experience the unique program of WCM and hear about:
• The latest technology developments in the rapidly changing management of OEM warranties; service contracts, extended warranties and maintenance agreements.
• Strategies to master the art of balancing customer experience and expense control.
• OEMs' experiences of undertaking warranty management system transformations.
• Bringing innovation to the extended service contract sector.
• Regulation of commercial service contracts.
• Preventing warranty fraud and mitigating loss.
• Collaborative warranty management from the various perspectives of OEMs, dealers and suppliers.
• The changing technology of the automobile and its influence on the motor vehicle service contract industry.
• The state of the industry and the latest trends and opportunities.
• wcj Ensuring legal and regulatory compliance.
• Transitioning customers from a manufacturer's warranty to a service contract.
• Identifying service contract benefits that add value and are cost effective.
• An OEM's journey to warranty optimization;
In addition, there are 6 pre-conference Workshops which will take you on a deep-dive of the following hot-topics:
• Building A Service Contract Program (US Based White/Brown Goods)
• Five Ways To Reduce Warranty Costs
• The Building Blocks Of Pricing A B2B Extended-Warranty/
• Warranty Claims Handling 101
• Inaccurate ESC Loss Ratios: The Achilles Heel Of Our Industry
• Transforming Warranty Management Into Improved Customer Satisfaction And Revenue Generation
View Event Agenda, Speakers and Register @ http://www.cvent.com/
For more information visit us at http://www.WarrantyConference.com
Contact
Alison Griffiths
***@algassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse