Local Repair Shop Seeking Nominations for Veterans in need of Auto Service

 
 
Back-On-The-Road
Back-On-The-Road
SYKESVILLE, Md. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- C&A Automotive is selecting two veterans living in the Eldersburg/Sykesville area who could use a little extra help getting or keeping their vehicle going. Whether its for travel to work, finding work or transporting their family around—we're looking to get them back on the road.

The selected veterans will each receive up to $2,500 of auto repair or maintenance services at no charge. All work will be done to their high standards with a full 24 month/24,000 mile warranty—they will just see an amount due of zero.

Selections for the Back on the Road offer will be made Veterans Day, Friday, November 10th, 2017. Work will begin as soon as it convenient for the nominee.

"There've certainly been times in my life where I could have used an extra bit of help," says owner, Adam Langmead. "Friends and family in the community came through for me and I was able to turn a corner. Now that I'm in a position to help, I'm always wcj looking for ways to give back."

C&A Automotive has been providing top quality auto repair and maintenance services to Eldersburg, Sykesville, MD since 1982. C&A is family owned and operated, and focused on delivering professional, personalized auto repair service with a commitment to excellence. C&A is dedicated to providing our customers the highest quality automotive repair services at a fair and competitive price.

Nomination Form & Details: https://www.caautomotive.com/veterans-day-2017/

Updates: https://www.facebook.com/CAAutomotiveEldersburg

Contact: adam@caautomotive.com

