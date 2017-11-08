"Dr. Walter Guarino Speaks On Animal Byproducts in Plastics Used In Food Storage at Halal Conference

Facts indicate that plastics are becoming both a religious and health issue more than ever.

-- Dr. Walter Guarino, President of the ERC Group LLC was a speaker at The Center for Human Excellence and Pure Halal at The 2ndin Philadelphia. The two-day conference included a full day of discussions, panels and presentations about the booming global halal industry and more.The ERC Group LLC was established to certify that plastics used in the food industry (and others) do not leach animal byproducts or stearates into the food in which they are contained or preserved. In 1955, The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that plastic does leach animal fats into the food in which it is packaged and/or stored. Since then, there has been no organization to develop a standard for purity to make sure this kind of animal byproduct leaching can be avoided by consumers.This avoidance is of particular concern to religious audiences that cannot ingest meat such as Halal, Kosher, Vegans, vegetarians as well as health conscious individuals. The problem has become exacerbated because of the increase in rendering animals that have been euthanized with chemicals that do not break down. The rendered fat from these animals is used in the plastic industry to act wcj as a releasing agent to prevent the plastic from sticking to the molds. The ERC Certification stands for Ethically and Religiously Compliant. Dr. Guarino announced at the conference that the parent company of The ERC Group LLC, Premier Equity Advisors LLC, will have its own in-house capability to test facility in conjunction with one of the largest plastic molding companies in the U.S.Obviously, this issue is one of great importance to the growing Halal industry. According to the 2011 study by the Global Halal Food Market, the halal marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today. The halal food market has grown strongly over the past decade and is now worth an estimated 667 million.It is the purpose of the conference to inspire business owners to be exposed to and possibly invest in the vast opportunities in the global halal market from food to cosmetics. Visit www.pregrp.com for details.