NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to Distribute 3D Printers from Markforged

With this deal, NeoMetrix Technologies will now sell the full line of 3D printing solutions from Markforged.

Contact

Conor Kavanaugh

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc,

***@neometrixtech.com Conor KavanaughNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc,

End

-- Today, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., a proven reseller of rapid product development equipment and software, announced the finalization of a distribution deal with Markforged. Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, Markforged engineers, manufactures and sells both desktop and industrial metal 3D printers. Markforged is credited with releasing the world's first continuous composite 3D printer. With this Markforged relationship, NeoMetrix Technologies completes their portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions that includes 3D Systems' printers & Geomagic software, as well as Creaform and EvixScan 3D scanning products.Markforged 3D printers are world-known for their performance, capabilities and results. They have revolutionized manufacturing by developing the ability to 3D high-performance, end-use parts in under 24 hours that are up to 23 times stronger than standard 3D printed parts and 20 times lower cost compared to machining or casting. According to President and CEO of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., Dan Perreault, "We're very excited about our new relationship with Markforged, and the opportunity to promote their 3D printing solutions. Our customers are always seeking our counsel on ways to improve their time to market and other intelligent ways to gain the critical competitive edge. With machines ranging from professional grade desktop machines all the way up to full production, we are confident that we now have a 3D printing solution for virtually every customer application – especially now that we are equipped with high-performance metal 3D printing systems."Markforged believes that "the difference is in the materials." In 2016, Markforged developed a groundbreaking 3D printing composite – a chopped carbon fiber filed nylon – know as Onyx. Onyx provides stiff and dimensionally stable engineering grade parts, with twice the strength of other 3D printed plastics. Onyx parts have a high quality surface finish and high heat tolerance. Onyx parts can be reinforced with other continuous fibers, such as fiberglass, carbon or kevlar for additional strength and stiffness.Markforged 3D Printers now available from NeoMetrix Technologies include:· Desktop Composite Machines (320mm x 132 mm x 154 mm build volume)o Onyx One – Prints Onyx materialo Onyx Pro – Prints Onyx and Fiberglasso Mark Two – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (Mark Two Nylon also available)· Industrial Composite Machines (330 mm x 270 mm x 200 mm build volume)o X3 – Prints Onyx materialo X5 – Prints Onyx and Fiberglasso wcj X7 – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (X7 Nylon also available)· Industrial Metal Machines (250 mm x 220 mm x 200 mm build volume)o Metal X – Prints High-end Stainless Steel, Tool Steels, Aluminums, Inconel and TitaniumNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices which now include Markforged 3D printers. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.Markforged (www.markforged.com)was founded by MIT graduate Gregory Mark, in February of 2013, to help revolutionize manufacturing. The company released the first ever continuous composite 3D printer, the Mark One, in September of 2014. The Mark One was the first 3D printer able to deliver both the part quality and performance of traditional manufacturing processes as well as the speed and low-cost of additive manufacturing. Since then, "Markforged has grown into a global market leader. With a passion for hard problems and an unrelenting focus on impact, we're committed to changing the way the world makes things."· Contact NeoMetrixo (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and Markforged are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.