NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to Distribute 3D Printers from Markforged
With this deal, NeoMetrix Technologies will now sell the full line of 3D printing solutions from Markforged.
Markforged 3D printers are world-known for their performance, capabilities and results. They have revolutionized manufacturing by developing the ability to 3D high-performance, end-use parts in under 24 hours that are up to 23 times stronger than standard 3D printed parts and 20 times lower cost compared to machining or casting. According to President and CEO of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., Dan Perreault, "We're very excited about our new relationship with Markforged, and the opportunity to promote their 3D printing solutions. Our customers are always seeking our counsel on ways to improve their time to market and other intelligent ways to gain the critical competitive edge. With machines ranging from professional grade desktop machines all the way up to full production, we are confident that we now have a 3D printing solution for virtually every customer application – especially now that we are equipped with high-performance metal 3D printing systems."
Markforged believes that "the difference is in the materials." In 2016, Markforged developed a groundbreaking 3D printing composite – a chopped carbon fiber filed nylon – know as Onyx. Onyx provides stiff and dimensionally stable engineering grade parts, with twice the strength of other 3D printed plastics. Onyx parts have a high quality surface finish and high heat tolerance. Onyx parts can be reinforced with other continuous fibers, such as fiberglass, carbon or kevlar for additional strength and stiffness.
Markforged 3D Printers now available from NeoMetrix Technologies include:
· Desktop Composite Machines (320mm x 132 mm x 154 mm build volume)
o Onyx One – Prints Onyx material
o Onyx Pro – Prints Onyx and Fiberglass
o Mark Two – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (Mark Two Nylon also available)
· Industrial Composite Machines (330 mm x 270 mm x 200 mm build volume)
o X3 – Prints Onyx material
o X5 – Prints Onyx and Fiberglass
o wcj X7 – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (X7 Nylon also available)
· Industrial Metal Machines (250 mm x 220 mm x 200 mm build volume)
o Metal X – Prints High-end Stainless Steel, Tool Steels, Aluminums, Inconel and Titanium
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
About Markforged:
Markforged (www.markforged.com)
For more information on Markforged's products available at NeoMetrix:
· Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
· Visit their website
o http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and Markforged are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
