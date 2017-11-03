 
Geologist, author to make appearance at The Woods at Cedar Run

Gregory Wrightstone to sign book 'Inconvenient Facts' at senior community
 
 
CAMP HILL, Pa. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Geologist and author Gregory Wrightstone will hold a book signing event and make a presentation at The Woods at Cedar Run on Monday, Nov. 13.

    Wrightstone will sign his book "Inconvenient Facts: The science that Al Gore doesn't want you to know" at 6:30 p.m. at the senior living community located at 824 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill.

    "We are excited to host this book signing, which has even greater significance to The Woods because Gregory Wrightstone's father, Robert, has been a resident here for six years," said Julie Seifried, Director of Independent Living Operations of The Woods at Cedar Run. "This event enables our residents to connect with one of the nine dimensions of the Wellness Wheel -- awareness of our environment and how we can still impact it."

     Gregory Wrightstone's book states "because of rising temperatures and increasing CO2: The Earth is 'greening'; Polar Bears are thriving; temperature-related deaths are decreasing; Hurricanes are declining; Droughts, heat waves and forest fires are declining; and food production is dramatically increasing."

    Wrightstone is a geologist with more than 35 years of experience researching and studying various aspects of the Earth's processes. He has a bachelor's degree from Waynesburg University and a master's degree from West Virginia University, both in the field of wcj geology.

    He holds memberships in: American Association for the Advancement of Science; AAPG Division of Environmental Geosciences; Geophysical Society of Pittsburgh; Geological Society of America; Appalachian Geologic Society; Pittsburgh Geologic Society; and Ohio Geologic Society.

    Regional radio personality RJ Harris will introduce Wrightstone during the book signing. "I have not been blown away by a book like I have by this one in years," wrote Harris, who is a morning radio host at Harrisburg's WHP 580 AM. "Your writing is incredible. It is very much on a level that almost anybody can absorb."

    "This week's book presentation is the perfect way for our residents to view the other side of 'the whys' behind the drastic climate change we have recently experienced," Seifried said. "With the recent weather ups and downs, backwards seasons and unexplained natural disasters Gregory's presentation will provide us with a different perspective on what is the root cause of this unexplained phenomena.

    "Knowledge is something our residents at the Woods seek out and this is the perfect platform for them," Seifried continued. "It is also a proud moment for our 89-year-old resident Mr. Robert Wrightstone to share his son with not only his fellow residents but the community."

For more information on the book "Inconvenient Facts" visit the website: https://www.inconvenientfacts.xyz

