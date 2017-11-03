Dilee, Leader of Positivity and Soulful Superstar, Earns Official Nomination for the HMMA Awards

Global Sensation Dilee has turned her chart climbing single, "Afterglow (A Cappella) feat. Armand Hutton," into an official nomination for the HMMA awards to be held on November 16, 2017.

Dilee - "Afterglow (A Cappella) feat. Armand Hutton,"

-- The Hollywood Music In Media Awards™ (HMMA) recognizes and honors the music of visual mediums (film, TV, movie trailers, video games, commercials, etc.), the talented individuals responsible for creating, producing and placing it and the music of artists, both mainstream and independent, from around the globe. HMMA is also the first music awards event to recognize and honor excellence in music supervision. Iconic artists are presented with Outstanding Career Achievement honors for their accomplishments and longevity in the entertainment field.Diana "Dilee" Maher is a creative and inspiring storyteller that leads with positivity through her songs and message. Her music continues to bring society together in a vision without hate or jealousy. She is a cross-media artist who began her musical career in the San Diego/Los Angeles, California area. Her mixed lineage (50% broadly Southern European, 50% Southeast Asian including Native American ancestry) fostered a strong desire to bring cultures together in an atmosphere of positivity and spirituality.Dilee dedicates all of her music "to the Divine." "Devotion to our Creator, to me, means embracing and giving the magic of kindness to every living thing as a particle of the all," says Dilee, "and I believe each one of us is inter-connected, which is why my new promotional T-shirts and sweatshirts are emblazoned with 'The love in you is the same in me'."Dilee's resume, which includes a Spoken Word album and several single releases garnered her voting member status in NARAS (Grammys®). These releases wcj coupled with two earlier unreleased musical productions with both Ike Turner and Ike Turner Jr. were the beginning of her musical career.Being a part of the voting process and being a positive role model are responsibilities Dilee takes seriously. She believes in goodness, equality, love, and the belief that we as human beings should strive to touch each other's lives in a positive way. Her music is one way of bringing the world's essence together, transcending all cultural and national borders in order to celebrate life