News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dilee, Leader of Positivity and Soulful Superstar, Earns Official Nomination for the HMMA Awards
Global Sensation Dilee has turned her chart climbing single, "Afterglow (A Cappella) feat. Armand Hutton," into an official nomination for the HMMA awards to be held on November 16, 2017.
Diana "Dilee" Maher is a creative and inspiring storyteller that leads with positivity through her songs and message. Her music continues to bring society together in a vision without hate or jealousy. She is a cross-media artist who began her musical career in the San Diego/Los Angeles, California area. Her mixed lineage (50% broadly Southern European, 50% Southeast Asian including Native American ancestry) fostered a strong desire to bring cultures together in an atmosphere of positivity and spirituality.
Dilee dedicates all of her music "to the Divine." "Devotion to our Creator, to me, means embracing and giving the magic of kindness to every living thing as a particle of the all," says Dilee, "and I believe each one of us is inter-connected, which is why my new promotional T-shirts and sweatshirts are emblazoned with 'The love in you is the same in me'."
About Dilee:
Dilee's resume, which includes a Spoken Word album and several single releases garnered her voting member status in NARAS (Grammys®). These releases wcj coupled with two earlier unreleased musical productions with both Ike Turner and Ike Turner Jr. were the beginning of her musical career.
Being a part of the voting process and being a positive role model are responsibilities Dilee takes seriously. She believes in goodness, equality, love, and the belief that we as human beings should strive to touch each other's lives in a positive way. Her music is one way of bringing the world's essence together, transcending all cultural and national borders in order to celebrate life
For more info visit: www.dilee.tv (http://www.dilee.tv/
To Book this Guest Send an Email to: dawn@mediaproductions.tv
Please include the following information:
Your Media Outlet Name
Contact Number
Date and time (in EST) that you want this guest to appear
Media Contact
Tony Cutillo, Publicist
confirmations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse