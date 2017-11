At Hawkesbury, residences showcase beautiful open layouts and modern kitchens.

-- Lennar Seattle is excited to release a new phase of homes at their Hawkesbury community which will offer their new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ with integrated home automation features. It will also include two new floorplans not previously offered here, the Rockford and Fairfield plans."We're so excited for this new phase release at our already thriving Hawkesbury community," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We are offering our new enhanced Everything's Included® package here with home automation technology and features, along with brand new floorplans."The newest phase at Hawkesbury will offer homeshoppers a total of 46 new homesites. With this community's two new floorplans added to this phase release, homeshoppers now have six plans to choose from that range in size approximately from 2,299 to 3,183 square feet. These floorplans offer between three and five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms and include Lennar's multigenerational Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design.Each residence at Hawkesbury showcases Lennar's all-new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ featuring an elevated level of Everything's Included® features ( https://www.lennar.com/ ei/connectivity ) that now include home automation. These homes feature a series of mapped out and built-in wireless access points for strong consistent connectivity throughout the home, which pair with a high level of home automation features from trusted brands. The result is voice-controlled power wcj over turning the lights on and off, locking or unlocking the front door, changing the thermostat, opening the blinds, turning on and off music or movie and so much more!Hawkesbury's Kent location makes it a popular one among families who commute north toward Seattle or Bellevue or south toward Tacoma. It also enjoys close access to nearby amenities such as the Snoqualmie Ski Resort with world class skiing in the winter less than an hour away, proximity to the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, the waters of Lake Tapps, Lake Washington and more.To learn more, prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to visit the Welcome Home Center which is open from Wednesday–Sunday at 27805 156th Avenue, call (855) 325-1486 or visit www.lennar.com/ seattle With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.