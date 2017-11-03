 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kent
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

New Phase Release at Hawkesbury Showcases Home Automation

 
 
At Hawkesbury, residences showcase beautiful open layouts and modern kitchens.
At Hawkesbury, residences showcase beautiful open layouts and modern kitchens.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Kent - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

KENT, Wash. - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Seattle is excited to release a new phase of homes at their Hawkesbury community which will offer their new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ with integrated home automation features. It will also include two new floorplans not previously offered here, the Rockford and Fairfield plans.

"We're so excited for this new phase release at our already thriving Hawkesbury community," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We are offering our new enhanced Everything's Included® package here with home automation technology and features, along with brand new floorplans."

The newest phase at Hawkesbury will offer homeshoppers a total of 46 new homesites. With this community's two new floorplans added to this phase release, homeshoppers now have six plans to choose from that range in size approximately from 2,299 to 3,183 square feet. These floorplans offer between three and five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms and include Lennar's multigenerational Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design.

Each residence at Hawkesbury showcases Lennar's all-new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ featuring an elevated level of Everything's Included® features (https://www.lennar.com/ei/connectivity) that now include home automation. These homes feature a series of mapped out and built-in wireless access points for strong consistent connectivity throughout the home, which pair with a high level of home automation features from trusted brands. The result is voice-controlled power wcj over turning the lights on and off, locking or unlocking the front door, changing the thermostat, opening the blinds, turning on and off music or movie and so much more!

Hawkesbury's Kent location makes it a popular one among families who commute north toward Seattle or Bellevue or south toward Tacoma. It also enjoys close access to nearby amenities such as the Snoqualmie Ski Resort with world class skiing in the winter less than an hour away, proximity to the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, the waters of Lake Tapps, Lake Washington and more.

To learn more, prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to visit the Welcome Home Center which is open from Wednesday–Sunday at 27805 156th Avenue, call (855) 325-1486 or visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Kent - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share