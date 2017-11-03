The GroovaLottos Schoolhouse Phunk Party and the Provincetown Artistic Legacy

Multi-Grammy Nominees, The GroovaLottos gear up for their upcoming show at the WOMR Schoolhouse and discuss the Phunk Movement and Provincetown's artistic legacy as a launch-pad.

The GroovaLottos SCHOOLHOUSE Phunk Party

-- Multi - Grammy nominated (as in on the official ballot), triple-A radio darlings, The GroovaLottos will be supplying the phunk vibes for the Schoolhouse Phunk Party; a special concert on Saturday, November 18, at the WOMR Schoolhouse, 494 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA. Doors open at 7:30 pm for an 8pm showtime.Provincetown has a long-standing history as home to artist colonies as well as a breeding ground for new works in music, theater and dance. The Provincetown Playhouse traces it's original back to 1915 when a group of vacationing writer and artists, mostly from Greenwich Village, started presenting their works under verandas and borrowed barn spaces; a year later attracting Eugene O'Neal to present his work among the group. In the 1940's Tennessee Williams retreated to Ptown to write many of his plays, essays and short stories. Provincetown is also reputed to be the work and play space of such later day artistic legends as Jackson Pollack, Jimi Hendryx, John Waters, Andy Warhol, Maceo Parker, Ritchie Havens, Miles Davis, and a myriad of others."I'm looking forward to the show for a bunch of reasons. I had a blast playing in Provincetown this summer with the band. It was way better than a summer job at a restaurant or grocery store. I'd been coming up to WOMR with my dad since I was younger and even got intereviewed on the radio with him, by Bob Weiser and Matty Dread. This should be a great time!"- The ZYG, percussionist wcj and MC with The GroovaLottosThe GroovaLottos first began performing in Provincetown in 2015 as a bar band; later finding that street performing in Ptown proved to be far more lucrative and provided much greater exposure as their performances became the subject of International audience webstreams. Previous to which, resident songwriter, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor had one of his plays, "Wetu in the City" selected for a premiere reading by the fore mentioned Provincetown Theater back in 2010.On the offical Recording Academy ballot and nominated for 2 Grammys in Pop and 2 in R&B, the regional band exploded onto the international scene when their -now nominated for 'Best Pop Performance by A Group- debut single, "Do You Mind (IfWeDanceWitYoDates)?"exploded onto indie and Americana radio, staying in the top ten of the Indie Blues/Americana charts for 41 weeks.For tickets and information about the upcoming Phunk Party at the WOMR Schoolhouse, visit: