HRO Today Announces Winners of 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards EMEA and Annual Association Awards EMEA

--and the HRO Today Services and Technology Association have announced the winners of the 2017 CHRO of the Year EMEA awards and the 2017 annual association awards for EMEA.All finalists, leaders of distinction, and winners were honored at the exclusive awards dinner and gala on November 6, 2017, during theForum EMEA in Dublin, Ireland.Following are all of the leaders of distinction and the winners for the chief human resource officer (CHRO) of the Year awards:· WINNER, SUSTAINABLE WORKFORCE: Suresh Anubolu, CHRO, GVK Biosciences· WINNER, LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT:Mojca Domiter, Corporate HR Executive Director, Atlantic Grupa· WINNER, FOR PROFIT: Oscar Gonzalez, Human Resources Director, AZKOYEN GROUP· WINNER, INNOVATION: Andrew Stephenson, Group People Director, Lookers>· El Cavanagh-Lomas, VP, Human Resources EMEAR, Cisco· Antonio Climent, VP, Human Resources EMEAA, Laureate International Universities· Ben Debnath, Global Head of HR Shared Services, Syngenta· Aco Momčilović, CHRO, Rimac Automobili d.o.o.· Lynne Rennie-Smith, Head of HR, Ulster Bank· Alison Rumsey, Group HR Director, Network Rail· Vipul Singh, Vice President and Head of HR, ADPIn addition, below are the winners in the following six categories for the HRO Today Services and Technology Association awards:Strategic HR:· Business Partnership Excellence – Capgemini and SyngentaHR Practices:· Employer Brand Excellence - Bank of Ireland· Engagement Strategy Excellence - WilsonHCG· Partnership in Recruiting Excellence - Equifax and Sevenstep· Total Rewards and Benefits Excellence - NIIT TechnologiesIndividual:· HR Superstar (Leadership)- El Cavanagh-Lomas, wcj Vice President of HR EMEAR, Cisco"Congratulations to all of the human resource executives and service providers who were honored this year," said Elliot Clark, chairman and chief executive officer of. "We heard from the 2017 CHRO leaders of distinction and CHRO of the Year individual award winners about their industry-leading best practices that are not only changing the performance of their HR teams, but are also helping to drive overall corporate strategies at the very highest levels."andare the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on theBaker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.