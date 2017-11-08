News By Tag
Coeptis Pharmaceuticals Signs Multi-product Co-development Agreement
Coeptis Pharmaceuticals signs multi-product co-development agreement with Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd
Dan Yerace, Vice President of Operations at Coeptis stated: "We are very excited to partner with such an honorable company. Ciron's business and personal integrity is world-class, and its commitment to manufacturing high-quality products has earned them a reputation for excellence. Partners like Ciron will play a vital role as Coeptis continues to expand its pipeline of niche, high-value products."
About Coeptis Pharmaceuticals:
Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a privately held pharmaceutical company engaged in all wcj phases of the pharmaceutical business. Headquartered near Pittsburgh, PA, the company holds a robust pipeline of niche, high-barrier generic and 505b2 products across various therapeutic categories.
http://www.coeptispharma.com
About Ciron Drugs:
Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd is a Mumbai India based manufacturer & exporter of finished formulations. It is entering into Europe & North American markets, with its brand new facility & decades-long expertise in manufacturing of injectables and ophthalmic / Otic / Nasal formulations.
Dan Yerace, VP, Operations
***@coeptispharma.com
