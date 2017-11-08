Coeptis Pharmaceuticals signs multi-product co-development agreement with Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Dan Yerace, VP, Operations

***@coeptispharma.com Dan Yerace, VP, Operations

-- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, LLC announced today that it has entered into a multi-product agreement with Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai, India) under which Coeptis and Ciron expect to develop and commercialize several ANDAs. Under the terms of the agreement, Ciron will develop, manufacture, and supply the selected products exclusively to Coeptis for the U.S. market, and Coeptis will market and distribute the products under its label. The initial agreement includes a basket of products with annual U.S. brand sales of more than $100 Million USD, according to IMS Health data.Dan Yerace, Vice President of Operations at Coeptis stated: "We are very excited to partner with such an honorable company. Ciron's business and personal integrity is world-class, and its commitment to manufacturing high-quality products has earned them a reputation for excellence. Partners like Ciron will play a vital role as Coeptis continues to expand its pipeline of niche, high-value products."Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a privately held pharmaceutical company engaged in all wcj phases of the pharmaceutical business. Headquartered near Pittsburgh, PA, the company holds a robust pipeline of niche, high-barrier generic and 505b2 products across various therapeutic categories.Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd is a Mumbai India based manufacturer & exporter of finished formulations. It is entering into Europe & North American markets, with its brand new facility & decades-long expertise in manufacturing of injectables and ophthalmic / Otic / Nasal formulations.