 
News By Tag
* Skybury Tropical Plantation
* Skybury Coffee
* Skybury Sweet Red Papaya
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mareeba
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Coffee Grower Cream of the Crop in Mareeba

Skybury Tropical Plantation has been named the best rural/agricultural business in the Mareeba region.
 
MAREEBA, Australia - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The coffee and papaya grower and exporter won the Excellence in Rural/Agriculture award at the Mareeba Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on November 4.

The prestigious biennial awards showcase businesses at the top of their game in Mareeba and district.

Skybury Tropical Plantation general manager Candy MacLaughlin said the award was a win for environmentally sound practices combined with commercial expertise.

"We actively promote farming innovation, and balance agricultural production with a healthy respect for the natural environment."

Ms MacLaughlin wcj said this was at the core of Skybury's farming operation and to be recognised with a business excellence award was a big tick for the company and sustainable regimes.

"Our family's dedication to innovative green practices has seen the Skybury brand evolve over the past 30 years into a market leader, producing safe, delicious and nutritious tropical foods."

She said the awards demonstrated the Mareeba region continued to grow and thrive and Skybury "loved being part of it".

The Excellence in Rural/Agriculture award was sponsored by SunWater.

ENDS

Issued by:

Tanya Snelling

Strategic PR

P 0417 202 663

E tanya@strategicpr.com.au

Contact
Tanya Snelling
***@strategicpr.com.au
End
Source:Skybury Tropical Plantation
Email:***@strategicpr.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Skybury Tropical Plantation, Skybury Coffee, Skybury Sweet Red Papaya
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Mareeba - Queensland - Australia
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share