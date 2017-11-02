Coffee Grower Cream of the Crop in Mareeba

Skybury Tropical Plantation has been named the best rural/agricultural business in the Mareeba region.

The coffee and papaya grower and exporter won the Excellence in Rural/Agriculture award at the Mareeba Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on November 4.The prestigious biennial awards showcase businesses at the top of their game in Mareeba and district.Skybury Tropical Plantation general manager Candy MacLaughlin said the award was a win for environmentally sound practices combined with commercial expertise."We actively promote farming innovation, and balance agricultural production with a healthy respect for the natural environment."Ms MacLaughlin wcj said this was at the core of Skybury's farming operation and to be recognised with a business excellence award was a big tick for the company and sustainable regimes."Our family's dedication to innovative green practices has seen the Skybury brand evolve over the past 30 years into a market leader, producing safe, delicious and nutritious tropical foods."She said the awards demonstrated the Mareeba region continued to grow and thrive and Skybury "loved being part of it".The Excellence in Rural/Agriculture award was sponsored by SunWater.