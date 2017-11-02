News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Coffee Grower Cream of the Crop in Mareeba
Skybury Tropical Plantation has been named the best rural/agricultural business in the Mareeba region.
The prestigious biennial awards showcase businesses at the top of their game in Mareeba and district.
Skybury Tropical Plantation general manager Candy MacLaughlin said the award was a win for environmentally sound practices combined with commercial expertise.
"We actively promote farming innovation, and balance agricultural production with a healthy respect for the natural environment."
Ms MacLaughlin wcj said this was at the core of Skybury's farming operation and to be recognised with a business excellence award was a big tick for the company and sustainable regimes.
"Our family's dedication to innovative green practices has seen the Skybury brand evolve over the past 30 years into a market leader, producing safe, delicious and nutritious tropical foods."
She said the awards demonstrated the Mareeba region continued to grow and thrive and Skybury "loved being part of it".
The Excellence in Rural/Agriculture award was sponsored by SunWater.
ENDS
Issued by:
Tanya Snelling
Strategic PR
P 0417 202 663
E tanya@strategicpr.com.au
Contact
Tanya Snelling
***@strategicpr.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse