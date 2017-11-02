 
News By Tag
* Solar Energy
* Solar Power
* Sustainability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

America Green Solar to make its First Appearance at the Solar Business Festival

America Green Solar will be hosting a kickoff mixer event at this year's Solar Business Festival.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Solar Energy
* Solar Power
* Sustainability

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- AmericaGreenSolartakesgreatpleasureinannouncingitsparticipationattheSolarBusinessFestivalthis November 29-30 in Austin, Texas. America Green is the fastest growing solar brand in America, operating in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. As seen on FOX, CBS and NBC, America Green Solar is the pioneer of solar heating in the USA (America Green SHS Max), AGS is excited to help make American households even greener. America Green Solar embodies the grassroots approach in helping others take control of their energy costs by making the switch to solar. By installing solar on a property, the nation can reap the many benefits of solar. AGS has partnered with the most cutting-edge technology in solar today. With design and financing partners, America Green can give you a solar profile with basic information on the spot. This, in turn, cuts installation times, and generates proposals in realtime.

AmericaGreenSolarisnotonlyfocusedonleavingbehinddirtyenergyforacleanerenvironment,butalso ingivingbackthroughitsphilanthropicwork.Inwakeofrecentnaturaldisasters,AmericaGreenlaunched a Fundraising campaign to help rebuild impacted areas. While funds are raised, AGS will be donating solar units to rebuildingcommunities.

Link: https://www.gofundme.com/PaintAmericaGreen-SolarHeating

To kick start the Solar Business Festival, America Green Solar is hosting a Solar Business Festival Mixer to bring attention to the environmental and economic benefits of solar energy. Join us for this complimentary Mixer on November 28th from 6:00 PM – 10 PM at Clarion wcj Inn Austin North. Bring a friend for great food, music, and a promised good time!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-business-festival-mixer-tickets-38626371517

America Green also offers opportunities for teams to be a part of the America Green Solar family. For information about becoming a Channel or Franchise Partner, send us an email at info@americagreensolar.com.

Go Green, Save Green!

AmericaGreenSolar.com

Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Energy, Solar Power, Sustainability
Industry:Energy
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share