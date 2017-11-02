News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
America Green Solar to make its First Appearance at the Solar Business Festival
America Green Solar will be hosting a kickoff mixer event at this year's Solar Business Festival.
AmericaGreenSolarisnotonlyfocusedonleavingbehinddirtyenergyf
Link: https://www.gofundme.com/
To kick start the Solar Business Festival, America Green Solar is hosting a Solar Business Festival Mixer to bring attention to the environmental and economic benefits of solar energy. Join us for this complimentary Mixer on November 28th from 6:00 PM – 10 PM at Clarion wcj Inn Austin North. Bring a friend for great food, music, and a promised good time!
https://www.eventbrite.com/
America Green also offers opportunities for teams to be a part of the America Green Solar family. For information about becoming a Channel or Franchise Partner, send us an email at info@americagreensolar.com.
Go Green, Save Green!
AmericaGreenSolar.com
Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse