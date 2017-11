America Green Solar to make its First Appearance at the Solar Business Festival

America Green Solar will be hosting a kickoff mixer event at this year's Solar Business Festival.

America Green Solar

877-538-7278

info@americagreensolar.com

-- AmericaGreenSolartakesgreatpleasureinannouncingitsparticipationattheSolarBusinessFestivalthis November 29-30 in Austin, Texas. America Green is the fastest growing solar brand in America, operating in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. As seen on FOX, CBS and NBC, America Green Solar is the pioneer of solar heating in the USA (), AGS is excited to help make American households even greener. America Green Solar embodies the grassroots approach in helping others take control of their energy costs by making the switch to solar. By installing solar on a property, the nation can reap the many benefits of solar. AGS has partnered with the most cutting-edge technology in solar today. With design and financing partners, America Green can give you a solar profile with basic information on the spot. This, in turn, cuts installation times, and generates proposals in realtime.AmericaGreenSolarisnotonlyfocusedonleavingbehinddirtyenergyforacleanerenvironment,butalso ingivingbackthroughitsphilanthropicwork.Inwakeofrecentnaturaldisasters,AmericaGreenlaunched ato help rebuild impacted areas. While funds are raised, AGS will be donating solar units to rebuildingcommunities.Link: https://www.gofundme.com/ PaintAmericaGreen- SolarHeating To kick start the Solar Business Festival, America Green Solar is hosting a Solar Business Festival Mixer to bring attention to the environmental and economic benefits of solar energy. Join us for this complimentary Mixer on November 28th from 6:00 PM – 10 PM at Clarion wcj Inn Austin North. Bring a friend for great food, music, and a promised good time!America Green also offers opportunities for teams to be a part of the America Green Solar family. For information about becoming a Channel or Franchise Partner, send us an email at info@americagreensolar.com.Go Green, Save Green!AmericaGreenSolar.com