DI Works LLC Partners with Rakuten Super Logistics for Fulfillment Services to Expand US Business
"As we build our reputation, we want to make sure we exceed customer's expectations, starting with timely shipment of their much-anticipated order," said Kristin Gallego, co-founder of DI Works.
Toastilla is the first product in the DI Works product portfolio. The kitchen accessory allows users to create meals using the convenience of a toaster, providing the ideal solution for dorm rooms or office spaces with no access to stovetops. Since the product's launch on Kickstarter in September of 2016, the company's focus has shifted from product ideation to customer satisfaction and business development.
"As a small, growing company, our resources are limited," said Kristin. "To us it made sense that outsourcing fulfilment would allow us to focus on strategic initiatives to grow Toastilla and better serve our customers."
DI Works' partnership with Rakuten Super Logistics will provide the resources available to established, high-volume merchants to grow and scale the business, while delivering on customer expectations.
About DI Works LLC, DBA Toastilla
DI Works LLC was founded on a mission to provide simple, affordable household solutions to everyday problems through a wide network of consumers, manufacturers, marketing agents, and beyond. With the launch of the company's first product, Toastilla, the company wcj strives to turn ideas for new and improved product solutions into reality. Learn more about the Toastilla brand at https://toastilla.net.
About Rakuten Super Logistics
Founded in 2001, Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a leader in ecommerce order fulfillment, serving hundreds of fast-growing ecommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. RSL's SmartFill, a cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management, features integration with popular ecommerce platforms and provides automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: eBay, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and Jet. RSL's 2-Day Delivery Network of wholly owned and operated fulfillment centers allow for 1-2 day delivery to 98% of the U.S. via ground shipping. For further information on Rakuten Super Logistics, visit https://rakutensl.com/
Contact
Kristin Gallego, DI Works LLC
Carolina Cano-Espinoza, Rakuten Super Logistics
***@rakuten.com
