United Heritage Credit Union, Credit Union of Texas Launch Mortgage CUSO
Texas Mortgage Lending, LLC., a credit union service organization (CUSO), will provide Austin-based United Heritage Credit Union and Credit Union of Texas, headquartered in Dallas, the opportunity to individually provide mortgage origination services to each of their memberships, while capitalizing on economies of scale through shared costs and process optimizations between both credit unions. Mortgage operations are based in Richardson, Texas, from the Credit Union of Texas branch located at 601 N. Plano Road.
"The relationship with Credit Union of Texas presents an enormous opportunity for United Heritage Credit Union to increase its potential growth rate while utilizing its already-existing resources and knowledge in the mortgage lending sector," said United Heritage Credit Union CEO Buddy Schroeder.
Eric Pointer, President and CEO of Credit Union of Texas, added, "From the beginning of our discussions, United Heritage and Credit Union of Texas shared a vision for a program with high-quality product offerings and the level of service that we each expected for our members. Working together, we were able to retain highly experienced mortgage industry executives and staff who understand the credit union difference."
Members utilizing the mortgage CUSO services have the opportunity to review loan alternatives, view the best loans available in the marketplace and apply for loans online.
About United Heritage Credit Union
The Credit Union was established in 1957 and 60 years later serves communities within the Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Smith and Wood counties. United Heritage has over $948 million in assets, over 61,000 members and 12 locations. United Heritage is a full-service financial institution whose vision is "To Be the Financial Institution of Choice." Through innovative technology, exemplary service standards and competitive products, United Heritage continues to be a strong force in the credit wcj union industry. Federally Insured by NCUA. uhcu.org (http://www.uhcu.org/
About Credit Union of Texas
For over 80 years, Credit Union of Texas has been providing financial services to members throughout North Texas. Delivering on its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to $1.4 billion in assets and now serves over 137,000 members with 12 store locations throughout Dallas, Collin, Rockwall, Denton, and parts of Grayson, Fannin, Ellis and Tarrant counties.
About Texas Mortgage Lending, LLC.
Texas Mortgage Lending, LLC., is a full-service mortgage originator with an experienced staff offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending, from purchase loans to refinancing and construction lending. Texas Mortgage Lending works with top credit unions in Texas, and all Texas Mortgage Lending specialists are dedicated to finding customers the right loan with the rates, terms and costs to best meet their needs.
