Summit Funding, Inc. Hires Josh Gullick in San Diego

-- Sacramento, C.A. – Summit Funding, Inc., named Top 40 Mortgage Company in 2016 by Mortgage Executives, announces Josh Gullick will join the company as the new Loan Officer in the San Diego branch. In this role, Josh will be responsible for delivering exceptional and competitive services to exceed our clients' expectations.Gullick brings a solid background within the real estate industry around the San Diego area. Most recently, he worked at a retail mortgage lending company, Bay Equity, as a Senior Loan Officer for about three years. This position allowed him to work first hand with clients trying to obtain the home of their dreams."As a kid, I had an unshakable fascination with superheroes,"Gullick said. "The idea that seemingly normal people could have a momentous impact on the lives of others through extraordinary talents or abilities was a childhood fantasy that persists to this day. Although some of my more novel conceptions of heroism may have changed, I maintain the same level of respect and admiration for the heroic qualities in every 'ordinary' person who challenges normal conventions to create opportunities under ostensibly impossible circumstances. I've also grown to recognize the fact that without likeminded support, even Batman's altruistic exploits can be reduced to 'overzealous meddling by a deranged rich guy in a bat costume'.However, I immediately recognized the shared predilection for development and greatness in everyone I met at both the local San Diego Summit Funding office as well as The Mothership, which is why I am excited to be part of a company so committed to helping me to become the best version of myself, and allowing me to be the hero my clients deserve. I'm excited to finally be home."Josh has been a long time resident in San wcj Diego. He attended CSU San Diego, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Josh and his wife, Helin, welcomed a baby boy in January of this year.Summit Funding, Inc. is a private residential mortgage lender operating across the country. Founded by Todd Scrima in 1995, Summit has leveraged the real estate downturn to capture market share. Scrima also co-founded The CORE Training, which focuses on coaching some of the nation's top producing Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents. Summit Funding, Inc. is driven to build the best team of Loan Originators in the country.