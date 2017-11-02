News By Tag
Summit Funding, Inc. Hires Josh Gullick in San Diego
Gullick brings a solid background within the real estate industry around the San Diego area. Most recently, he worked at a retail mortgage lending company, Bay Equity, as a Senior Loan Officer for about three years. This position allowed him to work first hand with clients trying to obtain the home of their dreams.
"As a kid, I had an unshakable fascination with superheroes,"
However, I immediately recognized the shared predilection for development and greatness in everyone I met at both the local San Diego Summit Funding office as well as The Mothership, which is why I am excited to be part of a company so committed to helping me to become the best version of myself, and allowing me to be the hero my clients deserve. I'm excited to finally be home."
Josh has been a long time resident in San wcj Diego. He attended CSU San Diego, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Josh and his wife, Helin, welcomed a baby boy in January of this year.
About Summit
Summit Funding, Inc. is a private residential mortgage lender operating across the country. Founded by Todd Scrima in 1995, Summit has leveraged the real estate downturn to capture market share. Scrima also co-founded The CORE Training, which focuses on coaching some of the nation's top producing Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents. Summit Funding, Inc. is driven to build the best team of Loan Originators in the country.
