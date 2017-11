Agenda released Superbugs 2018 Featuring MHRA, DNDi and the Pew Charitable Trusts

SMi Reports: Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018 returns to Central London next spring to push industry collaboration through updates on clinical advancements and investment opportunities.

SMi Group have released an agenda for the 20th annualconference returning to Central London on 19th and 20th March 2018.Welcoming expertise from some of the most senior industry thought leaders in infectious disease and medical research such as the MHRA, GARDP (DNDi), Nemesis Bioscience, Gladius Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Biology, SMi's flagship conference in the global Superbugs & Superdrugs series will once again provide a platform to tackle antibiotic resistance by addressing scientific, regulatory and economic challenges in drug discovery.Each year about 700,000 people around the world die due to drug-resistant infections including tuberculosis, HIV and malaria. If no action is taken, it has been estimated that drug-resistant infections will kill 10 million people a year by 2050.Are drug manufacturers any closer to finding a solution and how is the government helping? These will be just some of the questions answered through talks delivered by a notable line-up of speakers. Featured presenters include:Richard Bax, Senior Partner, TranScrip PartnersLloyd Czaplewski, Director, Chemical Biology VenturesMair Powell, Senior clinical assessor, MHRAJean-Pierre Paccaud, Director of Business Development at GARDP, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi)Conrad Lichtenstein, wcj CSO, Nemesis BioscienceDavid Brown, Managing Director and Founder, Alchemy Biomedical ConsultingDomingo Gargallo-Viola, Chief Scientific Officer, ABAC TherapeuticsJohn George, CSO, OppilotechLarry Sutton, Scientific Founder, Gladius PharmaceuticalsKathy Talkington, Project Director, Pew Charitable TrustsDavid Cook, Chief Scientific Officer, Blueberry TherapeuticsWilliam Weiss, Director of Pre-Clinical Services, UNT Health Science CenterCara Cassino, Chief Medical Officer, ContraFectStephen Barat, Head of Pre-Clinical and Early Clinical Development, SCYNEXISSMi's Superbugs series has become established as one of the longest running shows of its kind, with previous conferences receiving positive feedback from the industry such as:"Great meeting to network...Very collaborative open meeting" Roche"It was one of the most useful scientific conferences that I have attended" BARDA"Good mix of problems such as funding and novel opportunities and success stories" TNO"I enjoyed attending the meeting this year and wanted to thank you for your efforts in organizing it" UNT Health Science Centre"I like the mix of early stage technologies and also later stage products being presented" Sempra PharmaceuticalsFor those looking to register, there is currently a £400 early bird saving available online which expires on 30th November 2017.Superbugs & Superdrugs 2018 takes place on 19th & 20th March at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington in London, UK.Further details including a full speaker line-up and detailed programme are available at https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ pharmaceuticals/ uk/superbugs...