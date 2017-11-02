News By Tag
New England Cord Blood Holds Open House to Celebrate World Cord Blood Day
NECBB Open House will be held at their Global Headquarters, 500 Donald J Lynch Blvd., Marlborough, MA 01752 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 3 PM. There is no cost to the public for the tour and free parking is available on site. Private visits are also available by appointment.
About NECBB
NECBB and its affiliated company, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. is a family owned and operated laboratory that has established itself as a worldwide leader in the cryogenic industry since 1971. As an active and contributing members of AABB, AAB and CBA (Education Committee and Task Force), NECBB is at the cusp of all significant development and scientific breakthroughs in stem cell therapies. Other Certificates and Accreditations include FDA Registered, CLIA Certificate of Compliance, Canada HPFB CTO Registration Certificate, Clinical Lab License and Blood Bank License. For more information call 1-888-700-2673 (CORD), email info@cordbloodbank.com or visit them online at cordbloodbank.com. (http://www.cordbloodbank.com/
Contact
Michael Foilb
***@cordbloodbank.com
