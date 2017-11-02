 
New England Cord Blood Holds Open House to Celebrate World Cord Blood Day

 
 
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- New England Cord Blood Bank, Inc. (NECBB) will host an Open House in observance of Save the Cord Foundation's World Cord Blood Day, on November 15, 2017.  The event is focused on promoting awareness of the life-saving benefits of cord blood and stem cell preservation based on continued medical advancements and scientific breakthroughs.

"Open 365 days a year, our state-of-the-art facility and our qualified and dedicated staff ensure your umbilical cord blood and stem cells are meticulously processed and preserved.  At NECBB we use the most innovative method of cord blood processing available in the industry plus we have the distinct advantage of processing and storing at one location" said President Karen Nikosey.  "This leads to faster processing for families.  Our commitment to our clients is second wcj to none." added Joe Rizza, CEO.

NECBB Open House will be held at their Global Headquarters, 500 Donald J Lynch Blvd., Marlborough, MA 01752 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 3 PM.  There is no cost to the public for the tour and free parking is available on site.  Private visits are also available by appointment.

About NECBB

NECBB and its affiliated company, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. is a family owned and operated laboratory that has established itself as a worldwide leader in the cryogenic industry since 1971.  As an active and contributing members of AABB, AAB and CBA (Education Committee and Task Force), NECBB is at the cusp of all significant development and scientific breakthroughs in stem cell therapies.  Other Certificates and Accreditations include FDA Registered, CLIA Certificate of Compliance, Canada HPFB CTO Registration Certificate, Clinical Lab License and Blood Bank License.  For more information call 1-888-700-2673 (CORD), email info@cordbloodbank.com or visit them online at cordbloodbank.com. (http://www.cordbloodbank.com/)

