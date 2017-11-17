 
News By Tag
* Blockchain
* Impact Investing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

William Michael Cunningham to speak at Blockchain for Social Impact Conference

William Michael Cunningham will speak about new blockchain enabled impact investments at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference, to be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Microsoft Technology Center, New York, NY.
 
 
BlockChainSocialGood
BlockChainSocialGood
WASHINGTON - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- William Michael Cunningham will discuss proprietary blockchain enabled impact investments at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference, to be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Microsoft Technology Center, New York, NY.

From warning the SEC, in 1993, about the "Nigerian Letter scam", to opposing the elimination of the commercial bank/investment bank barrier (Glass Steagall) in 1998, to cautioning the SEC in 2003 as the financial crisis approached, to predicting, on June 11, 2016, Mr. Trump's election, Mr. Cunningham's track record is unmatched, clear and unimpeachable.

The Conference is "the inaugural assembly of technologists, entrepreneurs, impact investors and futurists, as we converge to help solve global challenges in the areas of Financial Inclusion, Supply Chain, Identity & Vulnerable Populations, and Energy & Environment, using the most world's most revolutionary technology - Ethereum blockchain."

Mr. Cunningham will speak at 2:30 pm on the "Investing in Blockchain for Social Impact" panel with:

Alberto Gómez-Obregón, Director of Portfolio, wcj Acumen,
Sam Englebardt, Managing Partner, Galaxy Investment Partners
Ravé Mehta, Professor, Singularity University
Vanessa Grellet, Executive Director, Blockchain for Social Impact Coalition

DATE AND TIME
Friday, November 17, 2017
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

LOCATION
Microsoft Technology Center
11 Times Square
New York, NY 10036

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blockchain-for-social-impact...#

Contact
William Michael Cunningham
***@creativeinvest.com
End
Source:
Email:***@creativeinvest.com Email Verified
Tags:Blockchain, Impact Investing
Industry:Computers
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creative Investment Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share