William Michael Cunningham to speak at Blockchain for Social Impact Conference

William Michael Cunningham will speak about new blockchain enabled impact investments at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference, to be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Microsoft Technology Center, New York, NY.

BlockChainSocialGood

Contact

William Michael Cunningham

***@creativeinvest.com William Michael Cunningham

End

-- William Michael Cunningham will discuss proprietary blockchain enabled impact investments at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference, to be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Microsoft Technology Center, New York, NY.From warning the SEC, in 1993, about the "Nigerian Letter scam", to opposing the elimination of the commercial bank/investment bank barrier (Glass Steagall) in 1998, to cautioning the SEC in 2003 as the financial crisis approached, to predicting, on June 11, 2016, Mr. Trump's election, Mr. Cunningham's track record is unmatched, clear and unimpeachable.The Conference is "the inaugural assembly of technologists, entrepreneurs, impact investors and futurists, as we converge to help solve global challenges in the areas of Financial Inclusion, Supply Chain, Identity & Vulnerable Populations, and Energy & Environment, using the most world's most revolutionary technology - Ethereum blockchain."Mr. Cunningham will speak at 2:30 pm on the "Investing in Blockchain for Social Impact" panel with:Alberto Gómez-Obregón, Director of Portfolio, wcj Acumen,Sam Englebardt, Managing Partner, Galaxy Investment PartnersRavé Mehta, Professor, Singularity UniversityVanessa Grellet, Executive Director, Blockchain for Social Impact CoalitionDATE AND TIMEFriday, November 17, 20178:00 AM – 5:00 PM ESTLOCATIONMicrosoft Technology Center11 Times SquareNew York, NY 10036RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/blockchain- for-social-impact...