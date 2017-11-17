News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
William Michael Cunningham to speak at Blockchain for Social Impact Conference
William Michael Cunningham will speak about new blockchain enabled impact investments at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference, to be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Microsoft Technology Center, New York, NY.
From warning the SEC, in 1993, about the "Nigerian Letter scam", to opposing the elimination of the commercial bank/investment bank barrier (Glass Steagall) in 1998, to cautioning the SEC in 2003 as the financial crisis approached, to predicting, on June 11, 2016, Mr. Trump's election, Mr. Cunningham's track record is unmatched, clear and unimpeachable.
The Conference is "the inaugural assembly of technologists, entrepreneurs, impact investors and futurists, as we converge to help solve global challenges in the areas of Financial Inclusion, Supply Chain, Identity & Vulnerable Populations, and Energy & Environment, using the most world's most revolutionary technology - Ethereum blockchain."
Mr. Cunningham will speak at 2:30 pm on the "Investing in Blockchain for Social Impact" panel with:
Alberto Gómez-Obregó
Sam Englebardt, Managing Partner, Galaxy Investment Partners
Ravé Mehta, Professor, Singularity University
Vanessa Grellet, Executive Director, Blockchain for Social Impact Coalition
DATE AND TIME
Friday, November 17, 2017
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
LOCATION
Microsoft Technology Center
11 Times Square
New York, NY 10036
RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
William Michael Cunningham
***@creativeinvest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse