United® Real Estate | Louisville Agent Named Rookie of the Year

Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise organization, announces Felicia Holmes, agent of the United Real Estate | Louisville office, has been named Rookie of the Year in 2017. This prestigious recognition was awarded to Holmes by the Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS®
. In a little under two years as a real estate agent, Holmes has closed over 5 million in real estate volume. She has been with United Real Estate | Louisville for just over a year. United's model provides real estate agents with the latest training, marketing, technology, access to a national referral network and allows the agent to increase their income by keeping 100-percent commission.
Holmes' personal background allows her to have a unique outlook and perspective as a REALTOR®
. Having moved over 20 times in her life, she understands first-hand what the moving experience is like as a child, adult and now parent and uses her personal experience to connect with her clients. Over the past year with the help of United's technology, Holmes has been able to implement a system to provide consulting and education to her clients in a seamless manner and help them achieve their real estate goals.
"I am still stunned by this honor! But so grateful and humbled to get this recognition of my industry and peers," said Holmes. "This re-affirms my new career choice, I would even say, my calling, to serve others in accomplishing their home ownership dreams! I understand from so many different perspectives what home ownership can mean to change one's life - it changed mine! I am blessed to be a part of such a great industry and company like United Real Estate!"
"We are so proud of Felicia wcj and all that she has accomplished in such a short amount of time," said Bonnie Mays, Broker /CEO of United Real Estate | Louisville. She is a true example of an agent who implements our systems and uses the tools and technologies provided by United Real Estate."
