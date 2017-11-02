News By Tag
topcreditcardprocessorsratings.com Recognizes VeriCheck As One of the Top ACH Processing Company
The process for analyzing and naming the best ACH services involves a meticulous evaluation of their essential strengths. The five verticals of evaluation associated with successful credit card processing campaigns include competitive rates, reliability, customer support, efficiency and variance. The results of this process are used to identify which companies to include within the rankings each month. The rankings are updated monthly to account for the latest developments within the industry.
To supplement the research the independent research team also connects with customer references provided by the competing services. When interacting with customers the research team delves into the customer's overall satisfaction. Insight from customers is used to better understand the strengths and competitive advantages of the services being analyzed.
VeriCheck has been investigated as a part of the in-depth analysis and has earned their position as a top ACH processing service. Through strong customer references and high scores in each of the five areas of evaluation, VeriCheck has passed each phase of the analysis process. Those looking for a genuine service to assist wcj them should consider VeriCheck.
About VeriCheck
VeriCheck is a secure, all-in-one payment processing solution for any size business. Whether you're processing at the point of sale, through your website, via fax, email, or even over the phone, VeriCheck helps businesses safely accept payments and manage transactions. By giving you tools to handle all aspects of the payment process, VeriCheck simplifies what can otherwise be a frustrating part of your business operation, while saving you time, money, and resources. https://www.vericheck.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
