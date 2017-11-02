News By Tag
Master Tailors & Cleaners of Ft. Myers, FL Invites Public to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Local dry cleaner and tailor re-opens satellite location across the street from the Edison Mall, now on the corner of Winkler Ave.
Master Tailors & Cleaners of Fort Myers, Florida would like to announce that it is holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening at its new location 3946 Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901 (across from the Edison Mall on the corner of Winkler Ave.) on Thursday November 16th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.. The first celebration planned for September 5th was canceled due to Hurricane Irma. The public is invited to stop by for some light refreshments. Master Tailors & Cleaners will be open for business so bring clothes which need to be dry cleaned or laundered and one shirt will be laundered free of charge.
As a show of appreciation to all the first responders who worked so hard during Hurricane Irma, Master Tailors & Cleaners invites our public servants who wear uniforms (Police, Sheriffs, Fire Fighters and EMTs) to stop in either location through the end of the year so we can clean one uniform (one shirt and pant set) for free.
Everyone else is invited to come in to experience the top quality service and reasonable prices at Master Tailors & Cleaners. Most pieces are $4.99 (10 or more of the same type $3.99). Laundered shirts are $2.49 (10 or more of the same type $1.99). Special care items are extra. Also offered is a Wash, Dry and Fold service for regular wcj laundry. It is surprisingly affordable - just a few dollars more than going to the laundromat and doing it yourself. Visit the website www.mastertailorsandcleaners.com, check them out on facebook @MasterTailorsAndCleaners or even better, stop in and meet the staff in person.
The main location of Master Tailors & Cleaners is located at 14530 S.Tamiami Trail Fort Myers, FL 33912 (near the intersection of Gladiolus Dr./Ben C. Pratt Pkwy.)
Master Tailors & Cleaners
14530 S.Tamiami Trail Fort Myers, FL 33912 239-332-
3946 Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901 239-277-
Contact
Cindi 3946 Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901
239-277-5199
***@mastertailorsandcleaners.com
