Creative audio agency Audio UX releases new EP 'Ethona'

 
 
AUDIO UX
AUDIO UX
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- New York City's one-stop-shop creative audio agency known as Audio UX have released their latest EP album, "Ethona." The record has been proudly published on the Audio User Experience LLC independent music label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Danceable, accessible, and both futuristic and contemporary at once, "Ethona" showcases Audio UX as a music group for the new millennium.

Audio UX cite as main artistic influences a varied kaleidoscope of acts including: Burial, AraabMuzik, Weezer, Here We Go Magic, Radiohead, Kiasmos, Luke Abbott, Michael Andrews, Rival Consoles, Nine Inch Nails, Arca, Cliff Martinez, Julius Eastman, the Wu Tang Clan, and even Russian classical composer Shostakovich.

The explanation for this disparate array lies in the melange of imaginations at work in Audio UX.

"Each of our producers has a long love affair with music," Audio UX write. "From playing in bands, to composing wcj for films and producing for artists, our collective musical journey informs everything we do."

Audio UX take their collective ingenuity and distill it in such a way as to produce multifaceted tracks which put each member's sonic mind on display.

"A core component of our process is collaboration," write Audio UX. "All of our team members contribute strategically and creatively in order to utilize our collective skills to the fullest extent. So while one team member might craft the core idea of a piece, usually we all take part."

They also create tailor-made music for entities wanting sounds to characterize their brands. For instance, Audio UX crafted "Ethona" for the Ethona line of active wear for women. As Audio UX put it, "The Ethona EP is a way for the Ethona brand to interact with their audience through music."

A link to the product line may be found at the official Audio UX website (see below).

Audio UX have described themselves as "a next-level team of NYC-based composers, producers and engineers, and we've developed a completely new way of thinking about music and sound for brands. We identify how people interact with your story and turn those moments into emotionally charged memorable experiences."

"Ethona" by Audio UX is available from over 600 digital music stores online worldwide now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"Ethona" by Audio UX –

https://www.amazon.com/Ethona-Audio-UX/dp/B07684TZ8F/

Official Website –

http://auxnyc.com/
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com
