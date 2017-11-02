News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back US Century Bank as a Trustee Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to US Century Bank!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About US Century Bank
At U.S. Century Bank they have a strong focus on working together with their customers, their employees, and their communities to deliver not only a truly personal banking experience but a great place to live, work and grow in a culturally diverse enriching environment. They believe that your success drives our success and together They can build a truly successful community where families prosper and businesses grow and they all reach their full potential.
Whether you are looking for a bank to handle your personal banking needs or a bank to help you grow your business, U.S. Century Bank has a comprehensive range of products to meet your needs and, more importantly, they have their people who are ready to give you the personalized individual attention you deserve.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium wcj sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact US Century Bank
rick.alfonso@
www.uscentury.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
