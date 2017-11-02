Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back US Century Bank as a Trustee Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes US Century Bank as a Trustee Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes backs US Century Bank as a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as US Century Bank will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.At U.S. Century Bank they have a strong focus on working together with their customers, their employees, and their communities to deliver not only a truly personal banking experience but a great place to live, work and grow in a culturally diverse enriching environment. They believe that your success drives our success and together They can build a truly successful community where families prosper and businesses grow and they all reach their full potential.Whether you are looking for a bank to handle your personal banking needs or a bank to help you grow your business, U.S. Century Bank has a comprehensive range of products to meet your needs and, more importantly, they have their people who are ready to give you the personalized individual attention you deserve.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium wcj sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.