Women United Flagler to Host Women & Wine Fundraising Event

PALM COAST, Fla. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- United Way Volusia-Flagler County's Women United Flagler chapter is pleased to announce they will host a special evening of shopping, wine tasting, fundraising and fun.

The Women & Wine event will take place Nov. 14 from 6-9 p.m. at Uncaged Tasting Room (formerly known as Hammock Wine & Cheese Garden) located at 6 Meridian Home Lane, Palm Coast.

There will be local vendors showcasing their goods, wine tastings and entertainment by Cesar Romero. Proceeds will benefit Women United Flagler chapter.

The Women United of Flagler is an affinity group of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties. The group is committed wcj to serving women and children by distributing grants to qualifying organizations. If you are interested in finding out more about membership or how you or your business can get involved, visit the Women United Flagler Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerCountyWomenUnited.

# # #

The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

Contact
Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
End
Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
Email:***@uwvfc.org Email Verified
United Way, Flager County, Fundraiser
Non-profit
Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Events
