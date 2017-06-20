News By Tag
Rising Pharmaceuticals Signs 37,000 SF HQ Lease at Park 80 West
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Growing Pharma Organization in Long-Term Commitment
A continued period of growth required Rising Pharmaceuticals to seek a larger headquarters office, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Ben Brenner, who represented the company in its site search and long-term lease with Todd Elfand. "Rising Pharmaceuticals wanted to capitalize on its growth and lease expiration to leverage it as an opportunity to establish a modern, contemporary work environment for its employees," Brenner noted. "After a multi-
Rising Pharmaceuticals is the finished dosage form generics subsidiary of ACETO Corporation, an international company engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of human health products, pharmaceutical ingredients and performance chemicals. wcj ACETO sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under its Rising label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers, according to a recent company news release (https://www.risingpharma.com/
"Rising Pharmaceuticals is a world-class organization, and we were honored to represent the firm in its renewed commitment to doing business in the State of New Jersey," noted Brenner, who added that "this transaction reinforces the fact that commercial property owners who reposition their assets into state-of-the-
