A Veterans Day Ceremony Set for Nov. 11 at Holly Hill City Hall

 
 
City of Holly Hill Logo
City of Holly Hill Logo
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Holly Hill American Legion Post 120 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony this weekend at Holly Hill City Hall.

The public is invited to attend the event on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at Holly Hill City Hall, located at 1065 Ridgewood Avenue.

Guest speakers will include:

·       Arthur Byrnes, vice mayor of Holly Hill

·       Paul Martel, executive member of American Legion National

·       Brian Carter, district commander of Sons of the Legion

Following the ceremony, lunch will be provided to all attendees at the American Legion Post 120, located at 461 Walker Street in Holly Hill. There is no cost to attend either event.

###

About The City of Holly Hill

The City of Holly Hill is located at 1065 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. The City can be reached at 386-248-9420, or online at https://www.hollyhillfl.org or https://www.facebook.com/HollyHillFL/.


The City of Holly Hill has a rich wcj history that dates back to 1901. In 1876, William Samuel Fleming Sr. owned most of the land now comprising Holly Hill. Mr. Flemming was given city naming rights and decided to name the colony Holly Hill in memory of his Irish Holywood home, because there were lots of holly in the area and there was a bit of rise in the terrain.

Holly Hill is comprised of 12,119 residents, 5,583 households, and 2,998 families. Holly Hill is home to some of Volusia County's largest employers including Product Quest, Florida Health Care Plans and Metra Electronics.  Additional business sectors represented within the city include industrial trade services, retail, technology and medical/health sciences.

The City of Holly Hill elected officials include: John Penny - Mayor, Arthur Byrnes - City Commissioner, District 1, Penny Currie - City Commissioner, District 2, John C. Danio - City Commissioner, District 3, and Chris Via - City Commissioner, District 4. Appointed City officials include: Joe Forte - City Manager and Scott Simpson - City Attorney.

PLEASE NOTE: Florida has a very broad public records law. Most written communications to or from City of Palm Coast officials and employees regarding public business are public records available to the public and media upon request. Your e-mail communications may be subject to public disclosure

