News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bobbitt Design Build Expands Team with Two Strategic Hires
Architect Josh Boltinhouse and estimator Ben Montemayor join Columbia team
Boltinhouse, a graduate of Clemson University, is Bobbitt's first principal architect based in the Columbia office. He will lead the development of architectural design and construction drawings for Bobbitt's design-build projects in South Carolina. Prior to working for Bobbitt, Boltinhouse worked as an architect at Lambert Architecture + Construction Services and Stevens & Wilkinson.
Montemayor, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a licensed Florida attorney, joins Bobbitt as an estimator where he will focus on calculating projects costs for the creation of competitive bids. He previously worked as an estimator for AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc., and as an attorney at a Florida law firm.
"Josh and Ben are key hires as we expand our wcj footprint in the Midlands area," said Bobbitt president Ben Wilson. "They each have unique experience and insights that will help us continue to create value and excellent service for our clients."
Bobbitt Design Build recently celebrated 70 years in business and 30 years as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design-build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse