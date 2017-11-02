 
News By Tag
* New Hires
* Columbia
* Architecture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbia
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Bobbitt Design Build Expands Team with Two Strategic Hires

Architect Josh Boltinhouse and estimator Ben Montemayor join Columbia team
 
 
New employees join Columbia team at Bobbitt
New employees join Columbia team at Bobbitt
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Hires
* Columbia
* Architecture

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Columbia - South Carolina - US

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Bobbitt Design Build, a leader in commercial architectural design and construction in the Carolinas, is pleased to continue the growth of its Columbia office. The division has hired two new team members: architect Josh Boltinhouse and estimator Ben Montemayor.

Boltinhouse, a graduate of Clemson University, is Bobbitt's first principal architect based in the Columbia office. He will lead the development of architectural design and construction drawings for Bobbitt's design-build projects in South Carolina. Prior to working for Bobbitt, Boltinhouse worked as an architect at Lambert Architecture + Construction Services and Stevens & Wilkinson.

Montemayor, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a licensed Florida attorney, joins Bobbitt as an estimator where he will focus on calculating projects costs for the creation of competitive bids. He previously worked as an estimator for AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc., and as an attorney at a Florida law firm.

"Josh and Ben are key hires as we expand our wcj footprint in the Midlands area," said Bobbitt president Ben Wilson. "They each have unique experience and insights that will help us continue to create value and excellent service for our clients."

Bobbitt Design Build recently celebrated 70 years in business and 30 years as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company.

About Bobbitt Design Build

Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design-build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction (http://www.bobbitt.com/), which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings (http://www.bobbitt.com/) throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BobbittDesignBuild) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)

Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Source:
Email:***@group3online.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bobbitt Design Build News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share