Bobbitt Design Build Expands Team with Two Strategic Hires

-- Bobbitt Design Build, a leader in commercial architectural design and construction in the Carolinas, is pleased to continue the growth of its Columbia office. The division has hired two new team members: architect Josh Boltinhouse and estimator Ben Montemayor.Boltinhouse, a graduate of Clemson University, is Bobbitt's first principal architect based in the Columbia office. He will lead the development of architectural design and construction drawings for Bobbitt's design-build projects in South Carolina. Prior to working for Bobbitt, Boltinhouse worked as an architect at Lambert Architecture + Construction Services and Stevens & Wilkinson.Montemayor, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a licensed Florida attorney, joins Bobbitt as an estimator where he will focus on calculating projects costs for the creation of competitive bids. He previously worked as an estimator for AOS Specialty Contractors, Inc., and as an attorney at a Florida law firm."Josh and Ben are key hires as we expand our wcj footprint in the Midlands area," said Bobbitt president Ben Wilson. "They each have unique experience and insights that will help us continue to create value and excellent service for our clients."Bobbitt Design Build recently celebrated 70 years in business and 30 years as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company.Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design-build contractor ( http://www.bobbitt.com/ ) for commercial construction (http://www.bobbitt.com/), which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings (http://www.bobbitt.com/)throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ BobbittDesignBuild ) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)