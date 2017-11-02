Julianne Frank, Board Certified Bankruptcy Lawyer Announced That She Is Adding to Her Practice

Bankruptcy malpractice

Contact

Julianne Frank Law

***@jrfesq.com Julianne Frank Law

End

-- Julianne Frank, Board Certified Bankruptcy practitioner of over 35 years, announced this week that she is adding to her practice the representation of clients damaged by the incompetence or malfeasance of their bankruptcy lawyer."In my representation of bankruptcy trustees, it was becoming clear how many of the debtors appearing before them were being inadequately represented", Ms. Frank explained. She has been authoring blogs setting forth the horror stories experienced by debtors who were the victims of inexperience or incompetence, and giving graphic details of the havoc it wreaked wcj on their lives.Ms. Frank will be serving as expert witness in bankruptcy malpractice cases, and her firm will work with co-counsel to litigate malpractice claims for the benefit of aggrieved debtors, or to recover damages for bankruptcy estates."If the damages are severe enough, we will work on a contingency", said Ms. Frank.Her blogs "Bankruptcy Butcher" and "The Bankruptcy Insider" can be found on her website at juliannefranklaw.comhttps://www.juliannefranklaw.com