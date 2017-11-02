News By Tag
Julianne Frank, Board Certified Bankruptcy Lawyer Announced That She Is Adding to Her Practice
"In my representation of bankruptcy trustees, it was becoming clear how many of the debtors appearing before them were being inadequately represented"
Ms. Frank will be serving as expert witness in bankruptcy malpractice cases, and her firm will work with co-counsel to litigate malpractice claims for the benefit of aggrieved debtors, or to recover damages for bankruptcy estates.
"If the damages are severe enough, we will work on a contingency"
Her blogs "Bankruptcy Butcher" and "The Bankruptcy Insider" can be found on her website at juliannefranklaw.com
https://www.juliannefranklaw.com
